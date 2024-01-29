John David Washington reportedly being considered as Kang after Jonathan Majors exit

Following Jonathan Majors's exit as Kang the Conqueror, John David Washington is rumored to take over the role. As reported by leaker Daniel Richtman, the Tenet star is currently being considered for the role, but Marvel Studios has yet to comment on whether they are looking for a new actor.

Jonathan Majors was recently let go from playing Kang the Conqueror after being embroiled in a court case, and it has left many wondering what exactly is set to happen with the Marvel supervillain. if David Washington takes over the role, he will be headlining as the big bad of the current and upcoming MCU phase.

Tenet star John David Washington rumored for Kang the Conqueror

After Jonathan Majors was let go from the role, many names were thrown into the ring. Many wondered whether Marvel Studios would be moving away from the character altogether, while others thought the role would be recast - and the rumors have been pointing towards the latter.

Following Majors' exit, Fear the Walking Dead star - Colman Domingo - was rumored to be considered for the role as well, but it looks like the star might have passed on it given the current reports. The previous rumor also comes from Daniel Richtman, who is reporting about David Washington being considered for Kang.

John David Washington is the son of actor Denzel Washington, and first gained prominence when he starred in Spike Lee's BlacKKKlansman alongside Adam Driver. He would later be nominated for a Golden Globe for starring in the film, and would later appear in Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic, Tenet. He was also recently seen in Gareth Edwards' recent film, The Creator.

David Washington also previously spoke about wanting to star in a comic book film. In an interview with Nerd Reactor in 2020, he said,

"I think it depends on who's asking, what director wants to do it with me. We'll see, I want to stay open. I don't want to box myself in. Maybe there's characters that haven't been mentioned yet, or maybe even developed, that haven't been introduced in any of the films yet. I'd like to see what they come up with, if I ever get asked."

If John David Washington does star as the Conqueror, then he might be seen next in Avengers: Kang Dynasty, which is currently slated to release in 2026.

Why was Jonathan Majors let go as Kang?

Jonathan Majors was originally revealed to be Kang in the season finale of Loki. From there on, the actor appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and was also present in a few episodes of Loki season 2. He was poised to be the big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga.

That was until back in March 2023 when Majors was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari and was arrested. Following that, many more accusations against the actor would come out.

Everything came to a head in December 2023, when Majors was on trial for assaulting Jabbari, and was found guilty as well. Following the result of the trial, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Majors was let go from Marvel Studios and wouldn't be starring in any other projects.

What's to happen to Kang in the MCU remains, but fans hopeo get an answer soon.