Who will replace Jonathan Majors? Marvel Studios' Kang character's possible future explored

Marvel Studios recently ran into a pickle when Kang actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault by a Manhattan jury. The actor who was positioned to headline as the main antagonist for this next saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was reportedly dropped from the franchise, causing huge confusion among between fans as they wondered where to go next.

While nothing is certain as of now, there are few theories regarding where Marvel Studios might go with Kang the Conqueror. If we take a look at the souce material, then we can guess what the studio's next pivot might be towards.

Marvel Studios could replace Kang the Conqueror with The Beyonder

After his arrest in March for assaulting his then girlfriend Grace Jabbari, Jonathan Majors was found guilty in December and has reportedly ben let-go from Marvel Studios following the verdict according to The Hollywood Reporter. While the film studio hasn't confirmed this, the writing has been on the wall for a while.

This confused many fans as then slowly reports started to emerge that Marvel Studios might be preparing to move on from Kang instead of recasting the character.

The report was then confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, who said that internally within Marvel Studios, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is being referred to as just Avengers 5 now.

This comes a huge change of plans as Majors was set to play all the versions of Kang, as seen at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He was headlined to be the next Thanos of the MCU, but it looks like that won't be the case now.

While Marvel hasn't been a stranger to recasting in the past, as was seen with Don Cheadle replacing Terrance Howard as War Machine and Mark Ruffalo replacing Edward Norton as the Hulk, the decision to not recast Kang and move beyond him came as a surprise.

However, there are many ways Marvel can head towards as it looks like the Multiverse Saga will still be culminating with a live action Secret Wars.

While no one might replace Majors, there is a good chance that we can be seeing the introduction of the Beyonder as the big bad of this saga, who was also the main antagonist of the original Secret Wars comic.

The Beyonder is a villain who comes from the alien species known as the Beyonders, and primarily exists within his own reality. The original Secret Wars comics saw him be dissatisfied with the beings on Earth, and then proceeded to drop the villains and heroes from different Earths in a place called Battleworld where they would duke it out with each other.

While we don't exactly know what might happen with Kang the Conqueror yet, there is a good theory going on about where we can assume that the version of the character from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might return as the Beyonder and cause MCU's version of Secret Wars.

However, what might happen going forward, only future can tell. It's always a good advice to take these theories with a grain of salt until Marvel Studios confirms it themselves.