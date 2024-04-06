Franklin on Apple TV+: Full cast and characters list

Apple TV+ is gearing up to dive back into American history with Franklin, the upcoming TV series based on Stacy Schiff's 2005 book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America. As the title suggests, this limited series will be based on the famous founding father's life and work.

The eight-part TV series will reportedly follow the eight years Benjamin spent in France spearheading America's journey toward democracy. The synopsis of the show reads:

"In December 1776, Benjamin Franklin is world-famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when he embarks on a secret mission to France, with the fate of American independence hanging in the balance."

The series is set to premiere on April 12, 2024, on Apple TV+.

Alongside a great team led by director Tim Van Patten, the series also boasts a stellar set of actors portraying some very famous characters from American history. Here is a look at the cast members and the characters they portray in the show.

Franklin cast list- Who plays what in the Apple TV+ biographical drama?

Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin

Michael Douglas (Image via Getty)

Leading the line as the titular character is veteran Michael Douglas, recently seen in the MCU as Dr. Hank Pym. But way before that, Douglas had a stellar career in Hollywood, participating in movies like Basic Instinct (1992), Falling Down (1993), and The American President (1995), among many, many others.

The role he is taking on is the famous Benjamin Franklin, the writer, scientist, inventor, statesman, diplomat, printer, publisher, and political philosopher who remains one of the most prominent figures in American history. He is also considered one of the founding fathers of American democracy.

Noah Jupe as William Temple Franklin

Noah Jupe (Image via Getty)

The young and talented Noah Jupe will take on the role of William Temple Franklin Jr., the grandson of Benjamin Franklin and American diplomat and real estate speculator. He began serving as his grandfather's secretary at the age of 16 and is widely renowned for his contribution to the American diplomatic mission in France.

Noah Jupe is only 19 years old but already has a stellar CV behind him. Jupe has worked in television shows like The Night Manager and The Undoing, and popular films like Suburbicon (2017) and Ford v Ferrari (2019).

He was also nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male for his role in Honey Boy in 2019.

Ludivine Sagnier as Anne Louise Brillon de Jouy

Ludivine Sagnier (Image via Getty)

French star Ludivine Sagnier will take on the role of Anne Louise Brillon de Jouy, a French musician and composer from the late 1700s. Anne Louise Brillon de Jouy was introduced to Benjamin when he came to France and lived near the Brillon residence.

Ludivine Sagnier is a distinguished French actress who has been nominated three times for the César Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her roles include Peter Pan (2003), and A Secret (2007), among many others.

Thibault de Montalembert as Charles Gravier, comte de Vergennes

Thibault de Montalembert (Image via Getty)

Another French star, Thibault de Montalembert will portray Charles Gravier, comte de Vergennes, a French statesman and diplomat who also served as Foreign Minister from 1774 to 1787 during Louis XVI's rule.

Thibault Charles Marie Septime de Montalembert, or simply Thibault de Montalembert is best known for his television appearances in The Tunnel and Call My Agent!, but he also has an extensive filmography over decades of work in the industry.

Other cast members of Franklin

The other cast members of this upcoming Apple TV+ show are:

Daniel Mays as Edward Bancroft

Marc Duret as Monsieur Brillon

Assaad Bouab as Pierre Beaumarchais

Eddie Marsan as John Adams

Jeanne Balibar as Anne-Catherine de Ligniville, Madame Helvétius

Théodore Pellerin as Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de Lafayette

John Hollingworth as David Murray, Lord Stormont

Jack Archer as Thomas Grenville.

The show will premiere with its first episode on April 12, 2024, on Apple TV+. Stay tuned for more updates.