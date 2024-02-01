French fashion line A.P.C. debuts into beauty segment with self-care products

French fashion line A.P.C., best known for raw denim and high-end wardrobe staples, has officially stepped into the beauty scene as the brand unveils its latest self-care collection.

The new skincare line, dubbed “Self-Care,” is designed to ease one’s beauty and wellness routine. Sharing the inspiration and vision behind the skincare line during the brand’s beauty launch, the French fashion line A.P.C. founder, Jean Touitou, quoted:

“In fashion as in the cosmetics industry, the balance between too much and not enough is difficult to find. It’s a real job. These six products are the best possible. They are designed to make you feel good and comfortable and help you to have a good day.”

French fashion line A.P.C.’s new self-care line starts at $20

Entirely gender-neutral, the French fashion line A.P.C.’s six-piece debut includes a selection of hand soap, shower gel, hand cream, body lotion, lip balm, and cologne—all composed of at least 98% natural ingredients and are made in France, as per the brand’s website.

At least 40% of the ingredients used for the entire skincare line—from aloe barbadensis leaf powder to shea butter and sunflower seed oil—are sourced from organic farming.

In addition, each product is designed to suit all skin types, is Ecocert Greenlife certified, and has a 100/100 Yuka rating, which means it has been meticulously vetted and shows no signs of disruptive ingredients like parabens.

With a line from a high-end brand, one might not know it from the prices. Priced between $20 and $85, here’s a quick look at A.P.C.’s skincare line:

Hand soap ($40)

Shower gel ($50)

Lip balm ($20)

Hand cream ($30)

Body lotion ($55)

Eau de cologne ($85)

All six offerings come in simple white, jade green, and black packaging, reminiscent of the brand’s minimalist aesthetic, which is made from recycled materials.

Another element that unites the curated skincare selection is scent. Each self-care item features a nature-oriented orange blossom fragrance, a fragrant flower famous in the A.P.C. founder’s native Tunisia, and a signature scent showcased in the brand’s products since it was founded in 1997.

In addition, all six beauty products feature a philosophical bent, with a quote from Friedrich Nietzsche’s book Thus Spoke Zarathustra featured on the back of each product:

“I am body through and through, nothing more: and a soul is just a word for something in the body.”

Now available for orders in-store and online, French fashion line A.P.C.’s new Self-Care collection isn’t the brand’s first product line in the beauty market. The brand introduced Sustain, a limited-edition fragrance formulated by Haley Alexander Van Oosten, back in 2007 before it was re-released in 2014.

