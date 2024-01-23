Oscars 2024: How to watch all the films nominated for Best Picture? Streaming platforms explored 

The Oscars 2024 nominations were announced earlier today on January 23, 2024, at the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. The announcement made by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid revealed the much-awaited list of nominees for the coveted Best Picture Award.

A total of 10 films, including three non-English films. have been nominated in this category. The nomination of the three foreign films for the Best Picture award at the Oscars 2024 marks the sixth consecutive year in which a non-English language film has been nominated for the award.

The 96th Academy Awards will be broadcast on US television by ABC on March 10, 2024.

Oscars 2024: Where to stream the films nominated in the Best Picture category?

American Fiction

Cord Jefferson's feature directorial debut bagged a total of five nominations at the Oscars 2024. The film stars Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown, and Tracee Ellis Ross and premiered in the US on December 15, 2023, with a limited theatrical release.

While the film is currently not available for streaming, it will likely release on Amazon Prime Video since it is an Amazon MGM Studios production.

Anatomy of a Fall

Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet is a courtroom drama and thriller that is bound to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. One of three foreign language films in the Best Picture category at Oscars 2024, the film has not released on any streaming platform as of this writing.

However, it is available for rent or purchase on platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Barbie

One of the biggest hits of 2023, Greta Gerwig's Barbie made history by becoming the first female-directed film to gross over $1.4 billion globally, as per CNN. The title also became the highest-grossing Warner Bros. film. Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, and others play lead roles in the movie.

With eight Oscar 2024 nominations (including Best Picture) Barbie was released for streaming exclusively on Max on December 15, 2023. The film is also available for rent on platforms like Vudu, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

The Holdovers

The Holdovers is one of the top comedy-drama films from 2023 and the film was released in theaters in October 2023. It stars Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and more actors in pivotal roles.

The title has been available for streaming exclusively on Peacock since December 29, 2023. However, viewers can also rent it on platforms like Vudu and Apple TV.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorcese has earned significant praise for Killers of the Flower Moon, which captured the story of the infamous Osage County Murders. The star-studded movie, which is distributed by Paramount Pictures and Apple Original Films, is available for streaming only on Apple TV+.

It can also be purchased via services like Apple TV, Vudu, and Prime Video.

Maestro

Bradley Cooper's second directorial venture, Maestro, starring himself and Carey Mulligan, saw a limited theatrical release in November 2023. The film is based on the life of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein and was made available for streaming on Netflix on December 20, 2023.

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is considered as Christopher Nolan's magnum opus. Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, and more take on pivotal roles in the film. The title has bagged 13 nominations at the Oscars 2024.

Oppenheimer is currently not available for streaming online but is scheduled to release on Peacock on February 16, 2024. The film is available to rent on Apple TV, Vudu, and Prime Video.

Past Lives

One of the three non-English films nominated in the Best Picture category at the Oscars 2024, Past Lives is a romance drama. The film starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro is currently not available for streaming but can be rented on platforms like Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu.

It is anticipated that Past Lives will be released on Max later this year, as per Elle.

Poor Things

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things received 11 nominations at the Oscars. The film starring Emma Stone premiered in theaters on December 8, 2023, and is currently still screening.

Given that Searchlight Pictures distributes the movie, it is possible that it will soon stream on Hulu, which has a large library of movies by the studio.

The Zone of Interest

The third non-English film to be nominated for Best Picture at Oscars 2024, The Zone of Interest is an engaging war drama. The film was released in theaters on December 15, 2023, and is currently unavailable for streaming online. It is anticipated that the film will be released on Max sometime this year, as per Elle.

The 96th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on March 10, 2024, from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.