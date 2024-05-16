“The first thing he did was make me cry”: John Krasinski speaks about reuniting with ‘The Office’ co-star Steve Carell on ‘IF’ movie set

The Office star John Krasinski opened up about reuniting with his series co-star Steve Carell on the set of his upcoming live-action/animated fantasy-comedy movie IF. The actor/director told People magazine in an article published on Wednesday, May 15 that he knew he was going to have the "best time ever" when Carell joined the project. Krasinski also recalled being quite emotional. He said:

"The first thing he (Steve Carell) did was make me cry, which sounds sad but it was amazing,"

Krasinski revealed that the part of the big purple furry creature named Blue was indeed written for none other than Carell.

'IF" is all set to hit theaters on May 17 (Image via Instagram/@johnkrasinski)

"For him to sign on was a huge boost": John Krasinski loved reuniting with Steve Carell for 'IF'

IF directed by, written, and starring John Krasinski, is all set to hit theaters this week, and within the long list of prominent Hollywood stars in its cast is Krasinski's co-star from The Office Steve Carell. As mentioned above, the reunion of Jim Halpert and Michael Scott was quite emotional. John Krasinski told People magazine in an interview published on Wednesday:

"When he (Steve Carell) came in, I thought I would have the best time ever, and I did,"

Krasinski recalled the "amazing" moment when the two friends met which made him cry. Although the iconic duo were in touch during the years after The Office ended they hadn't met in a few years. The duo was finally brought together when Krasinski wanted Carell to do the voice-over for the animated character Blue, the main imaginary friend in Krasinski's movie about imaginary friends.

John Krasinski told the publication that even though he wrote the part for Steve Carell, he had "no idea" that Carell would actually be able to do it due to scheduling or various other reasons. Krasinsi stated:

"For him to sign on was a huge boost. It felt [like] that stamp of approval from family,"

When Carell and Krasinski met on set for the first time in years, Carell even gave Krasinski the "greatest brother speech" and gushed about his script. The Beautiful Boy star told Krasinski how proud he was of him. Krasinski recalled:

"He said, ‘I knew you'd go on to be a writer-director.’ I said, ‘I didn't even know that.’ He just said, 'I'm so proud of you and keep going, and I've watched everything and [I’m] cheering you on from the sidelines',"

This made Krasinski shed some happy tears during their voice-over session before Carell morphed into Blue from the movie and cheered him up. When it comes to the cast of IF, there happens to be a lot of prominent industry names on the list. Krasinski said that he was "spoiled" as every single person he asked, immediately said yes. The actor noted:

"I had finished the script, I was sitting with my producing partner and we just stuck all these drawings up on the wall and we said, ‘All right, dream cast, let’s just go for it.’ And I will say, I’ve never gotten more yeses in my career or faster yeses in my career,"

Apart from John Krasinski and Steve Carell, the cast of IF also includes Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Awkwafina, Sam Rockwell, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, Vince Vaughn, Bill Hader, Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key. One hell of a cast indeed. Krasinski even told ET that Brad Pitt allegedly played an invisible character named Keith.

The movie which tells the story of a young girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming) and her neighbor Cal (Ryan Reynolds), will hit theatres across the United States on Friday, May 17.