When is A Quiet Place: Day One set? Full franchise timeline explored 

Created by Michael Sarnoski in collaboration with John Krasinski, The Quiet Place saga kicked off in 2018 and has seen two movies being released thus far. A blend of horror and sci-fi fiction, the movies revolve around a post-apocalyptic world. Therein blind monsters with a heightened sense of hearing have taken over the world.

The original movie itself revolved around Evelyn and Lee Abbott, as the couple attempts to survive along with their three children in a world ravaged by these ‘sightless aliens.’ While the original, A Quiet Place, led to the death of Krasinski’s character, the sequel delved into how Evelyn leads her remaining family across cities in search of other human beings.

Now, the third movie, A Quiet Place: Day One, will take place before the events of the two projects thus far. Featuring new characters headlined by Lupita Nyong'o as Sam, the movie will be set pre-2020 when the sightless aliens first attack New York City in a bid to take over the world.

Sam, set to be the protagonist of the new project, will be seen alongside a stellar cast in a project that has Krasinski as one of the producers. A Quiet Place: Day One will be released worldwide on June 28, 2024.

Where is A Quiet Place: Day One set? Everything we know

The two movies thus far have majorly revolved around the Abbot Family who are shown to be struggling with the sightless aliens from the beginning. While some information about how the planet was taken over by the aliens has been made available, the upcoming project is set to become the single biggest source of information about the entire saga’s origin.

A Quiet Place: Day One will be set in the immediate aftermath of the alien invasion, in New York. While no details about the exact plot have been revealed as of yet, the trailer release did shed some light on what can be expected from the upcoming project.

Sam, a young woman, is seen walking cluelessly across the streets of a bustling New York, the kind in line with the actual city. However, within moments, the entire world delves into chaos. Aliens attack from the sky, initially seen as hurling lights that land in the city.

Sam, struggling to survive, is thrown under rubble and gets trapped inside a building, where Djimon Hounsou's Henri is seen attempting to save her. Henri appears to know that the aliens are sightless but have extraordinary hearing capabilities, as the two survive the harrowing experience.

While the trailer itself does not reveal much about the characters themselves, it does give a look into what can be expected from the project. A Quiet Place franchise has been successful due to its writing, heart-rendering plot, and good horror. The new movie appears to take things a few steps further by delving into a harrowing experience that seemingly becomes chaotic in a matter of moments.

Fans are already looking forward to the release, which is still a few months away.

