Glen Powell reveals the superhero he would like "a wild take on"

Glen Powell is well known for his breakout performance in Everybody Wants Some. With scene-stealing roles in Hidden Figures and Top Gun: Maverick, he has solidified his status in Hollywood.

During a recent visit to the Warner Bros.' backlot, Glen Powell spoke to GQ and revealed which hero he would consider playing in the DC Universe. He spoke about his love for Batman and said:

"I would have a wild take on Batman."

Although fans have wished for Powell to be cast as several DC and Marvel characters over the years, he recently disclosed that he had no desire to work in the MCU. However, he recently stated that Batman was the only hero he wanted to play.

Glen Powell on playing a "wild take on Batman"

Glen Powell came across the Batmobile section during his conversation with the publication and spoke about the DCU. While GQ mentioned that the actor was not interested in playing a superhero, they stated that he "flirts with the idea of Bruce Wayne."

Powell said he had always been a "Batman guy" and said he would play a "wild take" on the character, as he mentioned

“I would have a wild take on Batman. It definitely would not be like a Matt Reeves tone – it’d probably be closer to Keaton.”

Glen Powell referred to Reeves's The Batman flicks, which are set in the DC Elseworlds and do not fit within the narrative James Gunn has been constructing since he and Peter Safran took over DC Studios.

In the Tim Burton-directed superhero movie from 1989, Keaton played Batman. He then reprised his role in the 1992 follow-up Batman Returns. In 2023, Keaton made a comeback to the DCU with The Flash. In The Batman — Part II, Bruce Wayne was portrayed by Robert Pattinson

Glen Powell was a favorite among fans to play the title role in Booster Gold or to spearhead as the Hal Jordan version of Green Lantern in DC's Green Lantern series, Lanterns. However, Powell's desire to only play Batman in the event that he is cast as a superhero greatly diminishes the likelihood of making those other decisions.

Glen Powell's upcoming project

The star of Top Gun: Maverick is preparing to chase one hell of a storm while comic book fans wait for him to put on the tights. Twisters' teaser just surfaced, and fans of the 1990s flick were astounded by how much the creators were able to expand on the idea.

Powell genuinely discussed the film's direction by Lee Isaac Chung and how "badass" the endeavor will be with PEOPLE.

"I still don't know how to talk about it. All I can say is it's badass," Powell smirked. "It's really cool. The movie – I mean we have the best of the best in terms of actors and department heads on this thing. Lee Isaac Chung directed the hell out of it."

The sequel is described as follows: "Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser who is now safely studying storm patterns in New York City after having a terrifying encounter with a tornado during her undergraduate years. Her pal Javi (Anthony Ramos, Golden Globe nominee for In the Heights) entices her back to the wide plains to test a novel monitoring device."

