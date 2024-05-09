Twisters drops a new trailer online giving a glimpse at fascinating disaster premise 

Universal Pictures teased another trailer for their upcoming film Twisters. The upcoming film is a standalone sequel to the 1996 film Twister. The latest trailer gives viewers a quick peek into what they can expect from the movie.

Disaster reigns supreme in the trailer as devastating tornadoes are the heart of the film. The new trailer features Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Carter, as she is lured back into chasing storms to test out a new storm tracking system. The teaser also introduces the charismatic Glen Powell in the role of Tyler Owens, a celebrity storm chaser who posts his escapades chasing storms on social media.

Twisters will be released across theaters in the US on July 19, 2024. Fans can expect a high-octane film that will see Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell brave out storms in a fight for their lives.

What is Twisters about?

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming film is a standalone sequel to the 1996 film titled Twister. In the original film, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, the two characters are on the brink of divorce, but they develop a weather alert system by risking their lives before their separation.

Twisters is inspired by the 1996 film and is a modern reimagination of it. Daisy Edgar-Jones' character, Kate Cooper, is a former storm chaser who now studies storm patterns from the comfort of her office in New York City. As the latest trailer suggests, she is called back into action by her friend Javi (Antony Ramos) as she is the only one who can help him test out a groundbreaking storm-tracking system.

Tyler Owens, the film's second protagonist, enters the fray when Kate heads out into the field for the first time in years. Tyler is a loud-mouthed storm chaser, famous on the internet for posting his heroic antics and chasing storms with his crew. The film traces how the two different people merge their ideas and experiences to test out the new storm tracking system in the wake of a disastrous storm threatening Oklahoma.

An excerpt from the official synopsis of the film reads:

"This summer, the epic studio disaster movie returns with an adrenaline-pumping, seat-gripping, big-screen thrill ride that puts you in direct contact with one of nature’s most wondrous—and destructive—forces."

Another excerpt from the synopsis reads:

"As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives."

The chemistry between Kate and Tyler is visible in glimpses in the trailer as they eventually start trusting each other's processes. The film will surprise viewers as they wait to see whether the protagonists succeed in containing the deadly storm.

The film has been directed by Oscar-winning director Lee Isaac Chung (Mindari). Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are the executive producers of the film, known for producing films like Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones.

Twisters - Cast

The upcoming film features a talented cast spearheaded by Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People, Where the Crawdads Sing) in the role of Kate Cooper. She is joined by Glen Powell (Anyone But You) who plays the role of the outlandish Tyler Owens. The two characters are modeled on the original characters played by Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton in the 1996 film, although the two new characters are not related by any means.

Other cast members include Anthony Ramos as Kate's friend Javi, Maura Tierney, Brandon Perea, Daryl McCormack, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Corenswet, Tunde Adebimpe, and Katy O'Brian.

Stay tuned for the theatrical release of Twisters on July 19, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback