7 best Glen Powell movies to watch ahead of Hit Man

Glen Powell, 35, has been putting in a lot of effort since 2003 to make a name for himself in the field. His hard work is paying off, judging by the popularity of his latest films. The latest addition to his list of amazing works is Hit Man.

Releasing in select theatres next month, Hit Man by Richard Linklater promises to offer the perfect balance of adrenaline-pumping action scenes and witty rom-com moments. Glen Powell plays Gary Johnson who pretends to be a hired assassin so that he can put wrongdoers behind bars. Things get tricky, though, when he begins to develop feelings for one of his clients.

An interesting premise coupled with Glen Powell's multiple assumed personas has piqued the interest of movie lovers. While they wait for Hit Man to hit the big screen, fans can indulge in some other Glen Powell movies that showcase his impressive versatility.

Set It Up, Devotion, and five other Glen Powell movies that prove he is a star in the making

1) Hidden Figures (2016)

This biopic is loosely based on Margot Lee Shetterly's book (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Theodore Melfi's biographical movie focuses on the lesser-known story of Katherine Goble Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, three skilled African-American mathematicians who helped boost NASA's attempts at pulling ahead during the great Space Race.

Janelle Monáe, Octavia Spencer, and Taraji P. Henson are the main characters. Glen Powell dons the role of John Glenn, a renowned astronaut who was the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962. The captivating performances by the experienced cast do justice to the thought-provoking screenplay.

2) Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

This teen comedy by Richard Linklater was praised by critics (Official Facebook Page)

Everybody Wants Some!! captures what it is like to be young and free. It is mainly about the members of a college baseball team who live together in a house, located off-campus. Glen Powell plays Finnegan, one of the players on the team.

It is the well-developed characters, each one with their flaws and idiosyncrasies, that capture the viewer's attention. Funny and entertaining, the narrative cleverly highlights the fun yet messy and confusing journey of finding oneself.

3) Set It Up (2018)

In this Netflix rom-com directed by Claire Scanlon, Glen Powell plays Charlie Young. He never has any time to himself because he is constantly at the beck and call of his demanding boss. But when he meets Harper, portrayed by Zoey Deutch, who has the same problem, they come up with an unconventional solution. They decide to play Cupid for their bosses in order to get themselves off the hook.

While it does play into its share of clichés, it is still quite entertaining to watch. The best thing about the narrative is the push-and-pull dynamic between Powell and Deutch.

4) The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018)

Directed by Mike Newell, it is an adaptation of a novel written by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows (Image via Studio Canal)

This Glen Powell movie, set in 1946, particularly appeals to fans of historical romances. In the lead is Lily James who plays an author named Juliet Ashton based in London. While researching for a new piece that she is writing, Juliet comes across a book club on the island of Guernsey with an interesting legacy. When she arrives at Guernsey to know more, her life changes drastically.

Glen Powell plays Mark Reynolds, Juliet's American boyfriend. Much more than a heartfelt romance, it gives viewers a better idea about the time Nazi Germany occupied the Channel Islands and the impact it had on its people.

5) Devotion (2022)

Like Hidden Figures, this is also a biographical movie (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Directed by J. D. Dillard, this movie is set during the Korean War. It shares an account of how Jesse L. Brown and Tom Hudner, two skilled naval officers, developed a lasting friendship. Glen Powell plays Hudner, while Jonathan Majors stars as Brown.

The grounded performances of the two main leads help make an impact on the viewer. It is also inspiring to see Brown rise above the adversities and reach his true potential.

6) Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

In Top Gun (1986) fans couldn't get enough of the brotherhood between Tom Cruise's character, Maverick, and his radar intercept officer, Goose portrayed by Anthony Edwards. In this sequel, a similar camaraderie evolves between Miles Teller's Rooster and Glen Powell's Hangman.

They don't get off on the right foot from the beginning but when they train for a dangerous mission under Maverick, the dynamics start to shift. This Joseph Kosinski movie has it all - witty dialogue, interesting characters and most importantly, adrenaline pumping action scenes that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

7) Anyone But You (2023)

This rom-com is loosely based on Much Ado About Nothing (Image via Netflix)

Glen Powell is no stranger to rom-coms. In this one, he stars alongside Sydney Sweeney of Euphoria fame. They play Ben and Bea who have a falling out after a great first date. When they meet again at a destination wedding, they decide to pretend to be in a relationship for ulterior motives.

This movie by Will Gluck portrays modern relationships with just a smidgen of clichéd moments to keep fans of the genre happy without alienating those with an aversion to overly cheesy romances.

These titles are proof that Glen Powell continues to evolve as an actor and fans will likely get to see a lot more of him in the coming years.