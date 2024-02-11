Anyone But You: The Valentine Encore release date and plot explored

Anyone But You: The Valentine Encore was released in theaters on February 9, 2024. The release date is just before Valentine's Day. Directed by Will Gluck, it is set to captivate audiences. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, the romantic comedy promises laughs, heart, and a little whimsy.

Following its theatrical run, the movie will be out on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital platforms on February 27, 2024. You'll even get bonus footage and cool intros from the actors. Anyone But You: The Valentine Encore is about 1 hour and 48-49 minutes long and rated R.

It's a look into modern love and complicated relationships. The movie features a talented cast: Alexandra Shipp, Rachel Griffiths, and Darren Barnet. They all, apart from the main actors, bring something unique to the story. It is a must-watch if fans want a fun movie to enjoy before Valentine's Day.

What is the plot of the Anyone But You: The Valentine Encore?

Anyone But You: The Valentine Encore gives fans a sweet treat with a special re-release of the 2024 romantic comedy. It's got bonus footage, an introduction from the stars, and some exclusive content just for fans of the film and its stars.

Set to hit theaters on February 9, 2024, and then available on Blu-ray starting March 12, this version gives you an extra dose of Bea and Ben's love adventures.

Even though they seemed like the perfect couple at first, things got a little chilly in their relationship after a great first date. But then, out of nowhere, they end up at a destination wedding in Australia together.

Do they end up together in Anyone But You?

The film has a happy ending (Image via Sony Pictures)

Yes, Ben and Bea's fake romance turns into real feelings, leading to a happy ending. Throughout the movie, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) pretend to be in a relationship to mess with Jonathan and stop Bea's parents from interfering.

Ben goes all out to win over Bea at the Sydney Opera House, showing how much he loves her. When Bea decides to leave the wedding, Ben immediately goes after her, making their bond even stronger.

Ben and Bea end up together in the film (Image via Sony Pictures, trailer thumbnail)

At the party, Halle and Claudia fake a fight to get Bea and Ben back together. And then, you won't believe it, but Jonathan and Margaret fall madly in love. This heartwarming ending shows how powerful true feelings can be.

In Anyone But You: The Valentine Encore, the theme of love conquering all is highlighted. The movie wraps up with Ben and Bea admitting to their feelings. They acknowledge the transformation of their relationship from pretense to love.

Where can I watch the Anyone But You: The Valentine Encore?

Anyone But You: The Valentine Encore, released February 9, 2024, is available to view at select theaters, including Omniplex Cinemas, AmStar Cinemas, Ward with TITAN LUXE, Premiere Cinemas, Marcus Theaters, and Picturehouse Cinemas.

To find showtimes and buy tickets, go to Fandango's website. Whether planning a romantic date or simply wanting to have a good time at the movies, Anyone But You: The Valentine Encore guarantees to make fans laugh and warm hearts as the world celebrates Valentine's Day.

Whether enjoyed in theaters or at home, this romantic comedy promises to warm hearts and entertain with its exploration of modern love and relationships.

