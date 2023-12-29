"I was going through a very real breakup": Glen Powell gets real about separation from ex in recent interview

American actor Glen Powell took a moment to get real about how he feels after separation from ex-girlfriend actress and model Gigi Paris in a recent interview with Insider, which was published on December 22, 2023.

In the interview, the actor spoke about how his off-screen relationship had a huge impact on his on-screen romance, which he had to shoot alongside co-star Sydney Sweeney in the romantic comedy film Anyone But You.

In the interview, Glen Powell categorically stated:

"Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour."

As per the actor's confession, the end of his three-year relationship had a noticeable impact on his capacity to perform romantic scenes in the film. Recalling the painful breakup, Glen Powell took care to mention that he "really loved and cared" about his ex and that during the time of shooting, he was trying to navigate such complex emotions.

Glen Powell said:

"I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff."

In the rest of the interview, the Top Gun: Maverick actor credited co-star Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney for perfectly delivering her role, which saved their on-screen chemistry.

Glen Powell credits co-star Sydney Sweeney for smartly dealing with on-screen romance

In the interview Glen Powell expressed admiration for the phenomenal acting skills of his co-star Sydney Sweeney, which helped salvage their on-screen romance in their movie Anyone But You.

The 35-year-old actor said:

"I'll pretty much give Sydney all the credit for this. I don't have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she's very smart. She's very smart."

The Hit Man starrer also noted that he and his co-star really did have an "authentic chemistry", and that it was a beautiful journey filming the movie. However, Powell dismissed speculations surrounding a real-life romance between the two co-stars. The on-screen couple's steamy romance and chemistry in the movie were convincing enough for fans to believe that they must be dating in real life. Thus, as clarified by Powell, that is definitely not the case.

The 35-year-old actor said:

"And look, Sydney and I do have authentic chemistry — I had such a wonderful journey with her on this thing. But in terms of actual dating and actually being together?"

Speaking more on the amazing performance delivered by Sydney Sweeney, Powell remarked how it was easier for the Euphoria star to relate to her character because she herself is in a committed relationship with fiancé Jonathan Davino.

He stated:

"It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she's in a very committed and wonderful relationship and she's very happy. So it was a little harder for me."

However, even in the midst of emotional distress, Glen Powell has managed to deliver a captivating performance in Anyone But You.

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris relationship timeline

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris were confirmed to be dating in 2020 when the pair was spotted on a romantic trip to Mexico. The former couple was seen vacationing in Punta Mita, Mexico, in January 2020.

However, it was only in November 2021 that things became official, with the couple appearing together for the first time at the Guggenheim International Gala red carpet.

Powell and Paris broke up in early 2023 when fans noticed that the model had unfollowed the actor on Instagram, which was followed by a cryptic post which fuelled rumours of the couple's split.

Anyone But You is slated to be released on January 5, 2024 in India.