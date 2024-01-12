Is Anyone But You still in theatres? All viewing options explored

The romantic comedy Anyone But You, directed by Will Gluck, was released in theaters on December 22, 2023, and is currently running only in theaters. The film, which stars stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, was co-written by Gluck and Ilana Wolpert. The film has been adapted from William Shakespeare's comedy Much Ado About Nothing.

As mentioned earlier, Anyone But You premiered in theaters the weekend before Christmas, but the initial release date for the film was set for December 15, 2023. However, since the date coincided with Timothée Chalamet's musical prequel film Wonka, Sony decided to reschedule the film's release date.

Is Anyone But You still running in theaters?

As mentioned earlier, the film is currently running exclusively across theaters and isn't available on any streaming platform right now.

Anyone But You narrates the humorous tale of two ex-enemies from college who stage a false romance at a destination wedding. As mentioned earlier, it is based on William Shakespeare's comedy Much Ado About Nothing.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Despite an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's initial attraction quickly turns sour. However, when they unexpectedly find themselves at a destination wedding in Australia, they pretend to be the perfect couple to keep up appearances."

The film has Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney as Bea along with Set It Up's Glen Powell as the romantic leads, accompanied by others in supporting roles. Anyone But You is still scheduled to be released across the world in theaters and is expected to premiere across streaming services later this year.

The film's first teaser was unveiled on October 19, 2023, and the extended official trailer was released soon after. With its humorous scenes, including Titanic-like poses, amorous repartee, and Powell showing off his body, the teaser heightened the allure of the film.

The screenplay is co-written by Iana Wolpert and Will Gluck. The primary producers of the film are SK Global, Columbia Pictures, and Olive Bridge Entertainment, among other companies. Sony Entertainment Pictures will distribute it to theaters.

Where will Anyone But You premier for streaming?

A still from the film (image via Sony Pictures)

The film which is currently still running across theaters will very likely be available for streaming sometime in Spring 2024. Since Sony does not have its streaming service, it is difficult to speculate where exactly Anyone But You might premiere for streaming.

While some of its Marvel films are available on Disney+, others are available on Netflix, including Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Netflix has the 2023 anti-romcom No Hard Feelings from Sony. Escape Room and Peter Rabbit, among many other relatively recent Sony Pictures titles, are available on Hulu.

Before the film premieres for streaming on a service, there can be a digital VOD release to be expected. This implies that fans can rent it for 48 hours on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, or any other platform of their choice.

Fans can watch the romantic comedy starring Sydney Sweeney and Glenn Powell in theaters where it is still running. Meanwhile, they can also wait for a few months to watch it in the comfort of their homes when it is speculated to be released on streaming platforms in Spring 2024.