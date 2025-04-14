Fact check: Are Adam Sandler and Matt Rife teaming up for Billy Madison sequel?

Rumors are abuzz that actors and comedians Adam Sandler and Matt Rife are teaming up for a Billy Madison sequel movie for Netflix. This is after a page called Yoda Bby Aby posted on Facebook, mentioning the arrival of the film featuring the artists this year. But how true are these rumors?

Ad

Based on the available evidence, the rumors are untrue. The page that posted the news about their collaboration on the Billy Madison sequel, Yoda Bby Aby, is a Facebook page known for making satirical and fake posts. The same is also mentioned in their bio, which reads:

"I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news."

Ad

Trending

Sandler is known for his performance in movies such as Murder Mystery, Blended, and 50 First Dates, while Matt Rife has acted in The Curse of Wolf Mountain and Death Link, among others.

About the rumor surrounding Adam Sandler and Matt Rife's association with the Billy Madison sequel

Ad

The Internet was shook after it was speculated that Adam Sandler and Matt Rife are collaborating on the upcoming Billy Madison sequel. The rumors also suggested that the film will be released on Netflix around September 2025.

Additionally, it was suggested that Sandler would be playing the role of Billy Madison and Rife would be playing his son, Billy Jr. The speculative Facebook post made by the page Yoda Bby Aby on April 12, 2025, read:

Ad

"BILLY MADISON 2!!! SANDLER AND RIFE!!! Buckle up for Billy Madison Like Father Like Son, dropping on Netflix in September 2025! Adam Sandler returns as Billy, now tackling his entitled, high-rolling son, Billy Jr., brought to life by Matt Rife, who’s an even lazier slacker than his dad ever was."

It further continued:

"This wild, gut-busting comedy follows Billy as he yanks Junior from his plush mansion life into a whirlwind of tough love and absurd challenges, echoing the original’s unhinged vibe. Get set for epic shenanigans, over-the-top gags, and a hilarious clash between father and son!"

Ad

This is not the first time Billy Madison sequel rumors have circulated

Ad

The possibilities of a Billy Madison sequel have been aplenty over the years. In September 2024, the rumor mills were abuzz as back-to-back posts were circulating online, especially on Facebook, suggesting that the movie was happening.

One of the first posts was made by the page called BryceLee FromOkc on September 6, 2024. It contained a picture depicting Adam Sandler in a shirt, a cardigan, and a tie and a weird expression on his face. It featured him in a classroom setting with other students also present. Behind him, on the board, it was written "Netflix' and "Billy Madison 2".

Ad

Several people reacted, commented, and shared the post, leading to excitement among audiences. However, this post, too, was fake. But unlike Yoda Bby Aby, this page does not mention that it deals with fake and satirical news.

Therefore, the only thing that gave away the fact that the announcement was untrue was the fact that the images were AI-generated. Additionally, since then, there have not been any official confirmations regarding a Billy Madison sequel, further supporting the claims of the news being fake.

Ad

Besides this, the same month on September 8, another post from the same page was made which featured Adam Sandler's AI-generated avatar in a classroom setting once again. This time however he was wearing a shirt, a blazer, and a tie and had an expression different from the picture shared by them previously. It goes without saying, that this post too was fake.

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More