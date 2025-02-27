Mo season 2: Full list of cast in the Netflix's comedy-drama

Netflix's hit laugh-out-loud drama about a Palestinian refugee navigating a life in Houston while waiting to secure an asylum continues in Mo season 2. Over two years since the season 1 finale, Mo Najjar and his family returned to Netflix for the second season on January 30, 2025.

Ad

With the asylum hearing looming over that will finally grant what he and his family have been dreaming about, there's one catch that could derail it all. Mo is stuck at the border in Mexico and without his passport with him, going across the border in time for the asylum hearing sounds like an impossible task.

Joining the series star Mo Ammer in Mo season 2 are his fictional family—his mom Farah Bsieso, sister Cherien Dabis, and brother Omar Elba, among other returning and new cast members.

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Mo season 2 main cast and characters

Mo Ammer as Mo Najjar

Mo Ammer plays Mo (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's Mo season 2 wouldn't be complete without its titular character and star, Mo Najjar, played by Mo Ammer. He's a Palestinian refugee who continues to navigate the ups and downs of living in Houston, but in season 2, he's still stranded across the border of Mexico.

Ad

Besides starring in the series, Ammer is also the series co-creator and co-writer as well as one of the executive producers. Outside the series, he starred in another comedy drama Ramy, which aired on Hulu. He can also be seen in Black Adam as Karim and Pete in Sweet Dreams.

Farah Bsieso as Yusra Najjar

Farah Bsieso plays Yura (Image via Netflix)

Joining the returning Mo season 2 cast is Farah Bsieso, who plays Mo's mother, Yusra. She's ready to finally be granted asylum, but it doesn't take the heartache of the things and people she left behind in Palestine.

Ad

Bsieso's past projects include a handful of Syrian romantic drama shows like Orssan Akher Zaman, Abu Janti 1, and Halawet Elrouh.

Omar Elba as Sameer Najjar

Omar Elba plays Sameer (Image via Netflix)

Another fan favorite returning in Mo season 2 is Mo's brother, Sameer, played by Omar Elba. The comedy drama's second season will be about his character development beyond his previous work at Cick'nCone.

Ad

Elba played wide-ranging roles on various small and big screen projects. He was Jessica Biel's co-worker, named Mark Green, in Limetown and Tom Hanks' sidekick in A Hologram for the King.

Cherien Dabis as Nadia Najjar

Cherien Dabis plays Nadia (Image via Netflix)

In season 2 of Mo, Cherien Dabis will return to reprise her role as Nadia, a huge influence in Sameer's self-discovery this season. She is also a support to Yusra, who is conflicted about her past life after fleeing the war.

Ad

Dabis' acting credits include playing Hanna in All That's Left of You and guest roles in Extrapolations and Fallout. Outside acting, she's directed episodes for Quantico, The Sinner, Ramy, Ozark, and Only Murders in the Building.

Teresa Ruiz as Maria

Teresa Ruiz plays Maria (Image via Netflix)

Major Crimes actress Teresa Ruiz rejoins the cast for Mo season 2 as Maria, Mo's now ex-girlfriend. After they broke up, she moved on with a new man, and Mo's disappointment and jealousy over her new relationship will be a major point in the second season.

Ad

Ruiz can be seen in several TV shows, including Narcos: Mexico, Luis Miguel: The Series, and Rebelde. She also worked on countless movies, including the Mark Wahlberg starred biography drama Father Stu and Netflix's comedy-drama Down the Rabbit Hole.

Other cast and characters in the series

Here are the other returning cast members fans will see reprise their roles in season 2:

Moayed Alnefaie as Hameed

Tobe Nwigwe as Nick

Walt Roberts as Buddy

Kamal Zaid as Nazeer

Lee Meredith Eddy as Lizzie

Ad

A slew of actors and comedians will also be joining the cast in the second season, adding more fun and hilarious dynamics to the series. Those confirmed guest stars with recurring roles in the upcoming season include:

Simon Rex as Guy, Maria's new chef boyfriend

Johanna Braddy as Austin, Hameed's sister-in-law

Hannibal Burress as Dr. Denato

Matt Rife as Jeff, an immigration officer in Mexico

Liza Koshy as receptionist Talia working at Guy's Israeli restaurant in Houston

Slim Thug as himself

Ralph Barbosa as Fernando, Mo's street vendor friend in Mexico

Ad

All episodes of Mo season 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback