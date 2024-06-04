The Price of Nonna's Inheritance full cast list: Christian De Sica and others star in Netflix movie

Netflix has come up with a new Italian comedy-drama, The Price of Nonna's Inheritance. The streaming platform released the movie today, June 4, 2024, and it lives up to its promise of being a fun-filled, quirky family comedy.

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance follows the story of a family that devises a secret plan to protect their grandmother’s life and inheritance when she falls in love with a bold suitor who seems not to have her best interest in mind.

The family grows pretty suspicious about the man, but the grandmother is oblivious and in love. What happens to this love story and to the grandmother? Watch the movie on Netflix to learn more about this comedy-drama.

The cast list of The Price of Nonna's Inheritance explored

Here is the full cast list of the recently released Netflix comedy.

Christian De Sica as Carlo Delle Fave

Christian De Sica is an Italian actor and film director. He is the son of Italian director Vittorio De Sica and Spanish actress María Mercader. He will join the cast of The Price of Nonna's Inheritance as Carlos, Nonna's family.

De Sica started earning his living working in a hotel in Venezuela, from where he began his career as an artist. He enrolled in Lettere (Literature and Arts) at La Sapienza University, but he was more drawn to music and participated in the Sanremo Festival singing Mondo mio (My World) (1973).

De Sica then decided to follow in his father's footsteps and devote himself to acting. He soon developed his own style of comedy and entertainment and worked in Bambole, non c'è una lira, which brought him success in 1978. Mentored by his father, Roberto Rossellini, Pupi Avati, and Salvatore Samperi, he rose to the limelight in the 1980s with Borotalco, Sapore di Mare, Yuppies, Yuppies 2, Grandi Magazzini and Compagni di Scuola.

He has also worked in features like Vacanze di Natale and A spasso nel Tempo, Natale a New York, Natale in Crociera (2007), and Natale a Rio (2008). De Sica has won three David di Donatello awards and the America Award of the Italy-USA Foundation.

Angela Finocchiaro as Anna Delle Fave

Angela Finocchiaro is an actor and writer from Milan, Lombardy, Italy. She plays Anna Delle Fave in the upcoming Netflix movie. Finocchiaro is well known for her roles in The Invisible Wall (1991), My Brother is an Only Child (2007), and Don't Tell (2005).

She won the David di Donatello for Best Supporting Actress in 2006 for her role in Don't Tell and in 2007 for essaying the role of Amelia Benassi in My Brother Is an Only Child. Finocchiaro will be joining as Anna, Nonna's daughter, in The Price of Nonna's Inheritance.

Antonio Bruschetta as Nunzio Zampa

Antonino Bruschetta is an actor and writer from Messina, Sicily, Italy. He is best known for his roles in Visioni Private (1989), To Rome with Love (2012), and Boris (2007). Bruschetta will play Nunzio, Nonna's dubious lover whom the whole family is suspicious of in The Price of Nonna's Inheritance.

Others in the cast

The following actors join the main cast in various roles in The Price of Nonna's Inheritance:

Claudio Colica as Emilio Delle Fave

Dharma Mangia Woods as Alessandra Delle Fave

Darko Peric as Bojan

Fioretta Mari as Giuliana

Irma Carolina Di Monte as Patricia.

More about The Price of Nonna's Inheritance

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance follows the eccentric story of an old grandmother who shocks everyone by announcing her marriage to her young lover. The family is skeptical about the whole deal, and everyone is suspicious that he is marrying Nonna for her money.

Thus, they feel that it is their duty to come together as a family to take any measures necessary to avoid this union from happening, even if it means killing Nunzio to save Grandma and her inheritance.

The trailer shows how the family puts their heads together to find a foolproof way of eliminating Nunzio, who is apparently convicted of murder himself. Will they succeed, or is everything lost?

Catch the Giovanni Bognetti-directed Italian family comedy-drama, The Price of Nonna's Inheritance to know what happens to their plan.