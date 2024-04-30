Our Mother's Secret Affair full cast list: Ashley Leggat and others star in LMN drama

Lifetime Movie Network, or LMN, is back with another spine-chilling thriller crime drama, Our Mother's Secret Affair. Scheduled to release on May 2, 2024, the movie will follow a woman named Diana Parker, whose life is turned upside down by a home intruder. In a shocking revelation, she learns that the intruder is none other than her biological daughter, whom she had given up for adoption years ago.

However, things get out of hand when a ruthless and remorseless aggressor inside Diana's close circle comes into the picture and is determined to go to any extent to stop the family reunion, including murder. As dark secrets are revealed and shocking truths come to light, Diana and her daughters must team up and have each other's backs if they are to escape from this killer.

Who stars in Our Mother's Secret Affair: Main cast list explored

1) Ashley Leggat as Diana Parker

Canadian actor Ashley Leggat stars in the lead role as the mother in Our Mother's Secret Affair. Leggat is a familiar face for appearing in the Disney feature film Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen in the role of Marcia, alongside Lindsay Lohan and Megan Fox, and in the television movie A Very Married Christmas with Joe Mantegna and Jean Smart.

She has also starred in the lead role as Kat Adams in Ace Lightning, as Casey McDonald in the Canadian family comedy series Life with Derek, and as Tiffany in the MTV television film Made... The Movie.

Leggat also performed in a guest roles in Real Kids, Real Adventures and Criminal Minds. She has appeared in the Disney television movie The Music Man, the comedy series The Blobheads, and the fantasy science-fiction series The Zack Files. Ashley Leggat also starred as Baby in the 2008 Toronto version of Dirty Dancing.

2) Laura Afelskie

Canadian actor Laura Afelskie will be joining as Francine, one of Diana's daughters, in Our Mother's Secret Affair. She is an actor and singer who has worked on various projects, like the comedic short films The Talk and Thug Life. She was also featured at the Family Channel Big Ticket Summer Concert at the Molson Canadian Amphitheater, where she performed one of her original songs.

Along with recording songs and acting in movies, Laura has also done a number of commercials with the Family Channel. She has also appeared in movies like Painkiller (2023) and In the Dark (2019).

3) Laura Provenzano

Laura Provenzano is a budding new actor who has been cast as Kasey in the upcoming Lifetime crime thriller. Before joining this project, she was also featured in the 2022 movie Yesterday Will Hurt.

Laura Provenzano (Image via IMDb)

Others on the cast list of Our Mother's Secret Affair

Along with Ashley Leggat, Laura Afelskie, and Laura Provenzano in the lead roles, Our Mother's Secret Affair cast list includes a number of talented actors who join in various supporting roles in the movie. The list is as follows:

Andrea Pavlovic as Lynda

Tim Progosh as Andrew

Nate Colitto as Jake

JaNae Armogan as Megan

Pip Dwyer as Elle

Tianna Nori as Peg

Scott Gibson as Trevor

Rodrigues A. Williams as Don

Tonjha Richardson as Officer Jenson

Frank Fiola as Detective Balun

Susan Hamann as Gloria

Plot synopsis

The official synopsis of the movie, according to Lifetime, reads:

"When a midnight break-in occurs at the home of Diana Parker and her daughter Francine, they soon discover that the intruder is none other than Diana’s biological daughter Kasey, given up for adoption years ago."

It continues:

"But as shattering secrets are lain bare and shocking truths come to light, an unknown aggressor inside Diana’s circle of trust decides she is a threat to their happiness and now will do anything to stop this family reunion…including murder. Diana and her daughters must act to save each other’s lives, as a cold, remorseless killer closes in from the shadows."

Written by Stephen Romano and directed by Roxanne Boisvert, Our Mother's Secret Affair is coming soon to LMN.

Catch this Lifetime channel original on May 2, 2024.