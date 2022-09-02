What is Megan Fox's Exact Diet and Workout Routine That Helps Her Stay in Incredible Shape?

Megan Fox is an American actress and model who has starred in Hollywood blockbusters like Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, Jennifer’s Body, and The Expendables 4, among others.

She has also appeared on the covers of magazines like Maxim, Rolling Stone, and FHM. The Transformers star’s incredible physique — combined with her acting skills— has helped her achieve a lot of success.

On that note, here's a look at her diet plan and workout routine that has helped her stay in amazing shape:

Megan Fox's Diet Plan

The Hollywood A-lister sticks to a low-carb diet that allows her to stay fit and trim. She consumes small portions of high quality carbs and fats while getting the most of her daily calorie requirements from lean proteins.

Fox avoids processed food, dairy, refined sugar, and hydrogenated oils. Her go-to source of carbs is fruits and vegetables. She relies on egg whites, salmon, chicken breast, and protein shakes for her daily protein requirements.

To stay healthy, Fox has a diet rich in olive oil, avocados, nuts and seeds. She avoids preservatives and artificial foods, flavors, and ingredients. Infact, Fox says:

“I cut out all those things that are bad for you, like breads, carbs and unhealthy snacks. The worst thing I put in my body is coffee.”

The actress has said that she sticks to a clean diet when she wants to lose weight and rarely cheats on that. She further limits her food choices and doesn’t allow for any indulgences when she is on a deadline.

The Transformers star consumes five small meals a day. That includes rgg whites, almonds, and oatmeal for breakfast. Fox says that breakfast is the most important meal of the day to fuel her intense workouts.

Megan Fox enjoys eating salad with grilled or smoked salmon every day. She loves salmon so much that she eats it whenever she has the opportunity to do so. To get into ketosis and meet her daily calorie goal, the actress ramps up her fat intake while on a keto programme.

Megan Fox's Workout Routine

Megan Fox favors circuit training over long cardio sessions, which she does at least three times a week. Fox believes that short rest periods are an important part of a successful workout routine. She also notes that they help keep her workouts challenging and fun while also boosting her metabolism.

She follows a five-phase workout routine. Fox's trainer says that the star warms up for five minutes, does an exercise to tone her lower body - one to tone her upper body and another to sculpt her abs - and ends with a five-minute cooldown.

The celebrity fitness enthusiast often incorporates pilates and spin classes into her training regimen.

Switching up your workout can help you avoid hitting a plateau. Performing new exercises often keeps you interested in your routine and minimizes the chances of quitting.

Takeaway

Megan Fox is well-known for her stunning physique. While many of the tips listed above may seem completely counterintuitive to achieving a slim body type, she has a lifestyle and daily diet that's conducive to losing fat and building lean muscle.

Many of the elements she follows in her workout routine can be incorporated into your workout as well.

