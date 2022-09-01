Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His New Shredded Physique with Sculpted Abs

Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg is active both in the gym and on social media. At 51, he still maintains six-pack abs and has done so with consistency — he lifts consistently and has a well-balanced diet.

Wahlberg burst into the fitness scene as a model during the 90s, getting popular for a Calvin Klein ad that showed off his phyique. He's currently one of the top actors in the world and has had plenty of movies.

Wahlberg is known for getting into shape quickly. He had to add some weight when he played a boxer-turned-priest in Father Stu, but he got his abs back as soon as filming was over.

On that note, here's a look at his workout and diet plan:

Mark Wahlberg's Workout Plan

Wahlberg, known for his strict morning routine, wakes up at 2:30 am and prays for 30 minutes. He has steel-cut oats, peanut butter, and blueberries for breakfast before starting his workout at 3:40 am.

The session lasts for about an hour and a half, during which he focuses on weight training, including overhead presses, vertical presses, and reverse lunges.

Wahlberg created his own workout routine, which includes training with heavyweights that has helped him put on muscle size.

His training programme also makes use of intensity techniques, like supersets. He does not include a lot of cardio workouts in his routine, as he focuses on adding muscle mass.

Mark Wahlberg has a holistic approach to fitness. To start his workouts, he stretches his muscles and performs movements, like spiderman stretches and foam rolling.

He then does strength training using dumbbells, kettlebells, TRX bands, and heavy bands. He also does drills for the lower body, which promote agility and balance.

Mark Wahlberg follows a strict workout routine in addition to doing cryotherapy. That involves sitting in a chamber where the temperature drops down to around 150 degrees below zero. Numerous experts recommend cryotherapy, as it helps reduce inflammation and soreness. It helps you get a better night's sleep too.

Mark Wahlberg's Diet

Although the actor is known to change his diet depending on the film he shoots, he sticks to a regular eating schedule. His diet consists of a lot of proteins, which are good for building muscle. His protein-rich diet includes turkey burgers, egg whites, and meatballs.

Wahlberg has a strict schedule when it comes to food:

At 3:15 am., he eats breakfast — steel oats, peanut butter and blueberries, and eggs.

5:30 am., he has a protein shake and three turkey burgers. He also has ten turkey meatballs for another snack at 10:30 am.

At 1 pm., he has lunch — New York steak with green peppers.

For dinner at 5:30 pm., he eats fish — halibut or cod or sea bass—with vegetables, such as sauteed spinach and bok choy.

During the COVID-19 quarantine, he changed his diet from eating seven to eight meals a day mostly composed of protein to a plant-based diet.

Wahlberg said:

“I wasn’t sleeping enough, working out twice a day, seven days a week, eating protein-rich meals six to eight times a day and not feeling good. I did a bone broth fast and then went vegan for what was supposed to be twelve days. That was four months ago.”

Takeaway

Although Mark Wahlberg's appearance has changed over the years, his dedication to training has not wavered.

Wahlberg is one of the best-built actors in Hollywood, which is no surprise, given his dedication to weight training. He modifies his workout regimen for each role and keeps a close eye on the way he looks.

