Kim Kardashian’s Psoriasis Gets Better on Vegan Diet

The famous reality star and socialite Kim Kardashian grabbed eyeballs at the Met Gala (2022).

She made an appearance in a Marilyn Monroe dress, for which she reportedly lost 16 lb (7 kg) in three weeks. While some were left in awe of her look, others heavily criticized her for losing weight in an unhealthy way.

In an interview with Allure about her weight-loss diet for the red carpet event, the entrepreneur opened up about having a painful psoriasis flare-up. She said that she followed a strict no sugar and carb diet for three weeks and also consumed real meat after being on a plant-based diet for years.

How Kim Kardashian Managed Her Psoriasis on Vegan Diet?

Recently, Kardashian about a diet that focused more on health benefits than appearance. To manage the symptoms of her psoriasis and the psoriatic arthritis that stems from it, Kardashian spoke about eating plant-based while also allowing herself 'treat days' with pizza and doughnuts.

"Psoriasis is a common skin condition that manifests itself in scaly and red patches. The condition is often linked to other health problems like cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, and psoriatic arthritis, as per the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD).

Kardashian credits her success to a plant-based diet, saying,

"I try to eat as many anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods as possible."

She enjoys sea moss smoothies and tacos made with kelp noodles. Kardashian says that drinking sea moss smoothies has made her more mindful about what she eats, not just because the diet has helped clear up her psoriasis but also because of the positive effect it has had on her mood, stress level and energy.

Kardashian, who has spoken publicly about her psoriatic arthritis, offered advice on how to manage the condition.

“I put ointment on my rash, then wrap it in Saran Wrap,” she said. “It can help with the itching, but obviously you can't do that everywhere. You have to get to a place where you feel comfortable with it and just own it. Realize it’s part of you.”

Can a Vegan Diet Help with Psoriasis?

The National Psoriasis Foundation says that there is no cure for psoriasis. While there is no cure for the condition, Johns Hopkins Medicine suggests certain dietary changes that can help alleviate the symptoms.

These include eliminating high-fat and high-sugar foods and eating low-fat protein sources, such as lean meats and fish. Also recommended are fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, a Mediterranean diet—which includes fruits, vegetables, fish, whole grains and beans—is especially effective in reducing inflammation, which is a key feature of psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis.

While Kardashian's change in diet may be working for her, studies show that dietary changes alone don't have a significant effect on psoriasis. In some cases, these changes may be more effective when used alongside other treatments such as immunosuppressive drugs and light therapy.

Key Takeaway

Kim Kardashian understands that dieting can make all the difference for a myriad of ailments, both mental and physical. In exploring new ways for recovering from psoriasis, Kardashian found improvements through more fruits and vegetables, leading to resounding benefits over synthetic medications.

However, she's not alone in seeking natural remedies; numerous celebs have come forward with their stories of curing illnesses through dietary changes.

