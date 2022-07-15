What Is Kim Kardashian’s Exercise Routine to Get a Toned Butt?

When it comes to workouts, Kim Kardashian is at the top of her game. This reality TV star knows how to take on a challenge and win.

From personal training sessions with Melissa Alcantara to extreme cardio and abs circuits, Kardashian has used her wit and centerfold-worthy body to get that toned butt.

Thankfully, her go-to trainer and bodybuilder Melissa Alcantara has shared on Instagram every single exercise Kardashian does to keep her butt in shape.

Kim Kardashian’s Workout Routine for Toned Butt

Alcantara (Kim's Trainer) says that the pair trains together six days a week at 6 am, alternating between shoulders, biceps/triceps and chest/back workouts. She splits her exercise routine into three workout days for the legs, glutes and upper body.

Kim Kardashian recently revealed her toned body to PEOPLE magazine, crediting a year of intense workouts and weight training for her fit physique. She said that she works out for about an hour and a half every day. She has also been working out with a bodybuilder for about a year.

When it comes to her butt-specific workouts, Kardashian says she typically spends more time working the muscles in that region than any other body part.

Kim Kardashian's trainer has shared a few moves you need to do to get toned butts. Here are some of the sweat-dripping moves Kardashian swears by:

1) Kickbacks

Begin with a glute-activating exercise like a kickback. Lie on your back in tabletop position with your knees bent and hands shoulder-width apart. Lift one leg, and keeping your knee bent, rapidly extend it till your thighs are parallel to the floor. Perform five sets of 30 repetitions on each side, alternating legs.

2) Back Squats

Begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and holding a weighted bar behind your shoulders. Squat for four sets of 12-15 repetitions.

3) Sumo Deadlifts

The next exercise in Kim Kardashian's routine is a sumo deadlift. To perform it, grab a barbell; turn out your toes like you're doing a sumo squat, and lift the weight. This variation feels easier on your lower back than regular deadlifts.

You then move to the leg press machine. Put your feet close together to limit your range of motion. If you need a challenge, use a heavier weight, and keep your feet flat.

Transition to the hip abduction machine. It's not clear that this piece of equipment is much better than just using your bodyweight, but some people swear by it.

To end the workout, you do four sets of 30 calf raises, which can be challenging if you haven't worked your calves in a while.

After all, if you squeeze your glutes as hard as you can, it does help stabilise your body and work more muscles.

Takeaway

Kim Kardashian's Butt Workout Routine is not a magic pill, but if you stick to a lean protein and diet plan, it can definitely help.

It may take some trial and error before you find the most effective and healthy routine for you, but you'll eventually get there. After all, a little hard work now can mean awesome results in the future.

