5 Best Dumbbell Abs Exercises for Men

Dumbbell abs exercises can be both fun and challenging, which is why they’re so popular.

For many, strengthening the core muscles is an important part of their workout routine. By building these muscles and enhancing overall function, you’ll be able to perform daily activities more easily; your posture will improve, and you’ll have better balance. Strengthening your core also helps you gain more stability in the body and gives you a stronger back.

There are a few common dumbbell exercises for abs men can include in their workout routine. With these workouts, you’ll build strength and tone your belly, pelvic, and lower back muscles. A strong core, in general, helps improve overall function and provides all-around benefits.

Best Dumbbell Exercises for Abs

Here's a look at five such workouts:

1) Dumbbell Side Bend

Use side bends to grow a six-pack, as it's rare to perform a trunk lateral flexion in the gym. Side bends are a great way to strengthen the obliques under load and improve the waistline.

To perform a dumbbell side bend:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and a dumbbell in one hand.

Hold the dumbbell in your hand, with the thumb pointing forward and palm facing the leg.

Keeping a straight arm, lower the weight down the outside your leg by bending to the side.

When you have reached your safe range of motion, contract your obliques to return to the top.

2) Decline Dumbbell Russian Twist

Russian twists are a full body twisting exercise that works the abs and obliques, and help burn fat. With a declining bench, they allow you to hit the obliques with added stability.

To do a Russian twist:

Start by sitting on a decline bench with your back supported by leg holders.

Lean forward, bending at the hips and keeping your lower back in a slight posterior pelvic tilt.

Hold a dumbbell in two hands away from your body, and twist to the right as far as possible safely and comfortably, maintaining the pelvic tilt.

Do not lift too quickly. Focus on working the obliques and abdominals.

3) Side Plank Touchdown with Dumbbell

This workout hits the abs from all sides, lengthening them and shortening the obliques through lateral flexion. It's also very easily accessible, as no heavy weight is required.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Perform a side plank by placing your elbow on the ground, with chest towards the wall and the outside foot on the floor.

Holding a dumbbell in your hand, extend your arm overhead with the dumbbell in line with your shoulder.

Lower the inside hip to the ground, and return to the starting position.

Make sure the hips are square, and the chest is facing outward during the entire movement.

4) Hanging Leg Raise with Dumbbell

The hanging leg raise is a great exercise for developing the lower region of the abs. To do it correctly, tilt your pelvis, and crunch your abs to lift your legs.

Here's how you do this exercise:

To perform this exercise, stand with a dumbbell or medicine ball between your feet.

Reach up, and grab onto a pull-up bar. Pick up the weight with your feet while keeping your legs straight.

Raise your feet towards your midsection, and lower them back down to complete one repetition.

As you lift your legs upward, try to keep your body from swinging.

5) Decline Dumbbell Sit-up

It's an exercise for the upper abs that hits the whole muscle. This workout is a great way to get a lot of work done with your ab training. Additionally, it's simple to progress and track. Finally, the decline dumbbell sit-up provides stability, so you can focus on working the abs more.

To do this exercise:

Sit on a decline bench, securing your legs, and hold a dumbbell in front of you or next to your chest at an arm's length distance.

Crunch your abs, and push your lower back into the pad as you sit up.

Continue to contract the abs, and tuck the pelvis under till you reach about 90 degrees from the floor.

Make sure to keep the pressure off your hip flexors, contracting your abdominal muscles instead.

Takeaway

There is no one best way to exercise the abs. You can use multiple methods, or focus on a single area for better results.

Regardless of what you do, make sure to have an effective warm-up routine and to progress intelligently in your workout sessions. Your upper, lower, and oblique regions will benefit from the consistent application of these concepts.

Dumbbells are an excellent choice for most people looking to get into shape. They allow you to perform a variety of exercises, from well-known ones (such as the 6-pack workout) to more specialized options for variety and results.

What's more: dumbbells are affordable and fun to work with. Give them a shot if you haven't already.

