Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story cast list - Who stars in Lifetime's new thriller movie?

Lifetime's upcoming thriller movie, titled Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story, will premiere on the channel on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The movie is a dramatization of the real-life story of a man who concocted a plan with his mistress to kill his wife. Check out Lifetime's official description of the movie:

''Luke Macfarlane, Kirsten Vangsness, and Miranda MacDougall star in this Lifetime original movie that revisits the story of a man who called himself “Amish Stud” and plotted with his mistress to murder his wife, to the horror of his conservative Amish community."

It continues,

"Based on the book, “A Killing in Amish Country: S*x, Betrayal and a Cold-Blooded Murder” by bestselling authors Gregg Olsen and Rebecca Morris.''

Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story stars Luke Macfarlane in the lead role, alongside several others playing pivotal supporting characters. The movie is helmed by noted filmmaker Stacey N. Harding, with Kim Izzo serving as the writer.

Lifetime's Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story cast list -Luke Macfarlane and others feature in new thriller film

1) Luke Macfarlane as Eli Weaver

Popular actor Luke Macfarlane plays the lead role of protagonist Eli Weaver in Lifetime's Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story. Eli, who calls himself Amish Stud, has reportedly been involved with several women. He plots with his mistress to murder his wife, which forms the basic premise of the film.

Eli Weaver is the major focal point of the movie, and it'll be interesting to see how his character evolves over the course of the narrative. Luke Macfarlane looks brilliant in the movie's trailer, as he perfectly captures his character's mysterious and creepy aura with stunning ease.

Viewers can expect him to deliver a haunting performance in the movie. His other notable film and TV acting credits include Killjoys, Brothers & Sisters, Single All the Way, A Magical Christmas Village, and many more.

2) Kirsten Vangsness as Barb Raber

Kirsten Vangsness plays the role of Barb Raber in the new thriller movie. Barb Raber is reportedly one of the many women with whom Eli was having an affair. She allegedly plotted to kill his wife.

Vangsness looks quite impressive in the role and promises to deliver a thoroughly nuanced performance in the film. Viewers might recognize Vangsness from Dave Made a Maze, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Diani and Devine Meet the Apocalypse, In My Sleep, and many other films and TV shows.

3) Miranda MacDougall as Barbara Weaver

Miranda MacDougall essays the character of Barbara Weaver in Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story. Barbara is Eli's wife, whom he's planning to kill. Her murder forms the crux of the story. Miranda MacDougall is a noted actress who's previously been a part of the popular superhero TV show, The Flash, wherein she played the role of Izzy Bowin, for which she received critical acclaim.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story also stars many others in important supporting roles such as:

Magalie as Angel

Brad Abramenko as Jeremiah Peters

Clare Filipow as Abigail

Mark Krysko as Detective Maxwell

Viewers can tune into Lifetime on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET.