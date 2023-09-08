Lifetime movie How She Caught a Killer: Cast list explored

Lifetime's new thriller flick, How She Caught a Killer, is all set to premiere on the channel on Saturday, September 16, 2023. The movie centers around a young detective who sets out to capture a notorious serial killer in town. The official synopsis of the movie, according to Lifetime, reads:

''Inspired by a true story, rookie detective Linda Murphy (Sarah Drew) is fresh out of the police academy when she hears her boss, detective David Goodman (Eric Keenleyside) talking about a serial killer in the area who seems to be targeting s*x workers.''

The synopsis further states,

''Teaming up with FBI agent Neil Carter (Jamall Johnson), Linda fights to go undercover to help solve the murders and, if all goes accordingly, capture a serial killer. Delilah Hamlin is also set to star as a former s*x worker and aspiring nurse who is the killer’s first victim.''

How She Caught a Killer stars Sarah Drew in the lead role, along with many others playing pivotal supporting characters. The film is directed by Robin Hays and written by Yuri Baranovsky and Angela Gulner.

Lifetime's How She Caught a Killer cast list: Who stars in the new thriller movie?

1) Sarah Drew as Linda Murphy

Sarah Drew essays the character of Linda Murphy in Lifetime's How She Caught a Killer. Linda is a young detective who's just out of the police academy. She's determined to capture a serial killer who's been targeting s*x workers.

It's her journey that forms the crux of the story and it'll be fascinating to watch how her character would be explored in the film.

Sarah Drew looks quite impressive in the movie's trailer as she perfectly portrays her character's numerous complex shades with remarkable ease. Viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance.

Her other memorable acting credits include Reindeer Games Homecoming, Stolen by Their Father, and Amber Brown, to name a few. She's also set to star in the new Hallmark movie, Guiding Emily.

2) Jamall Johnson as Neil Carter

Actor Jamall Johnson essays the role of Neil Carter in the new Lifetime thriller flick. Carter is Linda's partner and together, the two set out to solve various murders and capture the serial killer.

Jamall looks phenomenal in the trailer and his chemistry with Sarah Drew is one of the film's highlights.

Viewers might recognize him from Napa Ever After, Christmas Bedtime Stories, and Wedding of a Lifetime, among many more.

3) Eric Keenleyside as David Goodman

Noted actor Eric Keenleyside dons the role of David Goodman in How She Caught a Killer. David is Linda's boss from whom she finds out that a serial killer seems to be targetting se* workers in the neighborhood.

Apart from that, not many other details about his character are known at this point. Eric Keenleyside has been a part of many acclaimed TV shows and films like Rip in Time, Once Upon a Time, Godzilla, and many more.

The rest of the supporting cast features several other highly talented actors including the likes of:

Delilah Hamlin as a se* worker

Bradley Stryker as Wilson

Donavon Stinson as Stan Peterson

Benita Ha as Kristen Mills

Don't forget to watch How She Caught a Killer on Lifetime on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET.