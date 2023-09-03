Guiding Emily cast list and characters explored

Hallmark's new movie, Guiding Emily, is all set to premiere on Hallmark Channel on Friday, September 8, 2023. The film tells the story of a young woman who loses her eyesight. She has a guide dog who struggles to help her, but the two gradually manage to strike a bond. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Hallmark Channel:

''Emily's life changes after losing her eyesight, while a guide dog struggles with training. Through a series of missed encounters both overcome their obstacles and find each other.''

Guiding Emily stars Sarah Drew in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters. The film is directed by Andy Mikita and written by Betsy Morris.

Hallmark's Guiding Emily cast list: Who stars in the new drama movie?

1) Sarah Drew as Emily

Sarah Drew features in the lead role of protagonist Emily in Hallmark's Guiding Emily. Emily's life takes a devastating turn after she loses her eyesight. She tries to manage with her dog, but he struggles with training, which further complicates her life.

Their equation defines the film, and it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out. Sarah Drew looks charming and impressive in the film's trailer, perfectly capturing her character's core traits with astonishing ease. Drew's other memorable acting credits include Reindeer Games Homecoming, One Summer, Amber Brown, and Christmas in Vienna, to name a few.

2) Antonio Cupo as Matthew

Antonio Cupo essays the character of Matthew in the new Hallmark drama movie. Matthew is Emily's friend who helps her with her difficult situation. It'll be interesting to see how his character and his equation with Emily would be explored in the film.

Cupo looks brilliant in the trailer and promises to deliver a compelling performance in the movie. He's known for his performances in Christmas at the Golden Dragon, The Legend of La Llorona, A Glenbrooke Christmas, To Have and To Hold, Blood &Treasure, and Sleeping With Danger, among many more.

3) Sharon Taylor as Katie

Sharon Taylor plays the role of Katie in Guiding Emily. Katie is Emily's dog Garth's trainer, with whom she shares a great rapport. Emily and Katie's relationship is one of the more interesting aspects of the story.

Viewers can expect Sharon Taylor to deliver an impressive performance in the film. Fans might recognize Taylor from Bad Blood, Big Sky, Altered Carbon, Smallville, Fire Country, When Time Got Louder, and many more.

Apart from Sarah Drew, Sharon Taylor, and Antonio Cupo, Guiding Emily also stars numerous other actors portraying crucial supporting roles. These include:

Toby Levins as Conner

Amy Amantea as Olivia

Lillian Doucet-Roche as Gina

Alison Matthews as Doris

Linda Ko as Dr. Anderson

Kerensa Cooper as Zoe

Laura Adkin as Steph

David Attar as Carlo

Preston Drabble

Matty Finochio as Drew

Eric McCormack as Garth's voice

Christine Willes as Martha

Peter Benson as Mark

Julia Bonnett as Julie

Celina Martin as Linda

You can watch Guiding Emily on Hallmark Channel on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET.