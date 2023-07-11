Who is Sarah Drew? Meet the actress who joins the new Hallmark movie Guiding Emily

Hallmark will release a film titled Guiding Emily which will see its lead actress Sarah Drew play a blind woman named Emily. Fans have to wait for a while for its release since it's scheduled to drop on September 8, 2023, at 9:00 PM EST/8:00 PM CST. The film will have a guide dog named Garth, and this will be perfect because September is National Service Dog Month in the USA.

Alongside Sarah Drew, the film will also star Eric McCormack, who provides Garth the guide dog's voice. The actor is best known for his role in Will & Grace.

Guiding Emily on Hallmark: Sarah Drew's career and filmography

Born on October 1, 1980, to Dr. Jeannie Drew and Rev. Charles Drew, Sarah attended The Stony Brook School in New York. In 2002, she completed her bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia.

She voiced Stacy Rowe in the animated show Daria while she was still in high school. She then made her professional stage debut playing Juliet in Romeo and Juliet in 2001.

From 2004 to 2006, she played an important role in the drama show Everwood. She then went on to star in Medium, Castle, Glee, Cold Case Privileged, Supernatural, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Mad Men. She is probably best known for her portrayal of Dr. April Kepner in the ABC medical drama, Grey's Anatomy.

Her Grey's Anatomy character had strong Christian beliefs. She was married to Jackson Avery (played by actor Jesse Williams) with whom she had two children. Dr. April Kepner's story ended in Season 14, and in Season 17 it was revealed that she and her husband had left Seattle.

The actress recently opened up about her role in the upcoming Hallmark movie.

She said,

"Shooting Guiding Emily was a deeply moving experience that allowed me to enter into the blind and partially sighted community in a very powerful way. We were honored to have two actresses from the community play roles in the film, and sitting with them both and hearing their stories was transformative for me and for our crew."

She further stated,

"I was also honored to visit the Guide Dogs of America open house the weekend before we started shooting and was able to tour the facility and learn all about the process for raising service dogs and the sacrifice puppy raisers make to train them for two years and then send them off to a member of the blind and partially sighted community to partner with them."

She ended her statement by saying,

"Guiding Emily walks the audience into this world in a moving, tender, educational and compassionate way. I hope the audience will be as affected by this film as we all were making it."

Sarah Drew is married to Peter Lanfer, PhD, a lecturer and professor of religion at UCLA. They have two children together, a son Micah Emmanuel and a daughter Hannah Mali Rose. She has said that she is Christian and she thinks exactly like her character in the film Mom's Night Out.

Guiding Emily synopsis

The official synopsis of Guiding Emily reads,

"Emily's life changes after losing her eyesight, while a guide dog struggles with training. Through a series of missed encounters both overcome their obstacles and find each other. Stars Sarah Drew, Antonio Cupo, Eric McCormack."

The film will be released on September 8, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes