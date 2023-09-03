Lifetime movie Taken in Montana cast list explored

Lifetime's new thriller flick, Taken in Montana, is all set to air on the channel on Friday, September 9, 2023. The film revolves around a teenager whose parents have gone missing. She then tries to find them with the help of those around her, but they seem to have some ulterior motives. The synopsis of the movie, as per Lifetime, reads:

''When her parents go missing on their family vacation, teen Regan must put the clues together to find them — but she may be trusting the wrong people to help, putting herself in danger.''

Taken in Montana stars Veronica Ramirez in the lead role, along with various others portraying crucial supporting characters. The movie is helmed by Kaila York, with the screenplay penned by Brandi Sperry.

Taken in Montana cast list: Veronica Ramirez and others to star in new thriller movie

1) Veronica Ramirez as Regan Gerard

Veronica Ramirez stars in the lead role of protagonist Regan Gerard in Lifetime's Taken in Montana. Regan is a teenager whose life has taken a shocking turn after her parents go missing. Although she tries to seek help from the people around her, they don't seem to be trustworthy.

Regan's journey forms the core of the story and it'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored in the film.

Apart from Taken in Montana, she's known for her performance in Road Trip Hostage, wherein she plays the role of Emma Moreno, for which she received high praise from viewers and critics.

2) Matthew Pohlkamp as Jackson Green

Matthew Pohlkamp dons the role of Jackson Green in the new thriller movie. Apart from that, not many other important details regarding his character are known at this point, but he's set to play a crucial role in the story.

Matthew Pohlkamp is a noted actor who's been a part of quite a few movies and TV shows over the years like The Case of the Christmas Diamond, The Kept Mistress Killer, and My Nightmare Office Affair, among many more.

3) Laurie Fortier as Sarah Gerard

Laurie Fortier dons the role of Sarah Gerard in Taken in Montana. Based on the synopsis, she seems to be the mother of Regan, but not many other details about her character are revealed as of now.

Fortier has previously appeared in Secret Lives of College Escorts, Killer Grades, What the Nanny Saw, Recipe for Abduction, and many other movies and TV shows.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the film also features several others in significant supporting/minor roles like:

Jacob Horn as Ranger Ward

Abner Lozano as Ranger Jude Rodriguez

Cameron Richter as Tyler

Based on the official synopsis shared by Lifetime, viewers can look forward to a dark and disturbing thriller that explores a number of intriguing and fascinating themes.

Fans who enjoyed the network's other popular psychological crime thrillers like Vanished in Yosemite, The Serial Killer Seduced Me, Boy in the Walls, and Love At First Lie should certainly check this one out.

Don't forget to catch Taken in Montana on Lifetime on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET.