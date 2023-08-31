Lifetime's Kidnapping in the Grand Canyon cast list explored

Lifetime's upcoming thriller, Kidnapping in the Grand Canyon, will air on the channel on Saturday, September 2, 2023. The movie centers around two friends who go on a hiking adventure to the Grand Canyon, accompanied by a guide. Things take a shocking turn when the guide holds them captive. Take a look at the official synopsis of the movie, according to Lifetime:

''When two best friends hiking the Grand Canyon trust an experienced hiking guide to bring them on an off-trail adventure, things go south when he takes them captive, and they have to fight both man and nature to make it out of the canyon alive.''

Kidnapping in the Grand Canyon features Gina Vitori in the lead role, with many others playing key supporting characters. Noted American filmmaker Derek Pike is the director of the movie.

Lifetime's Kidnapping in the Grand Canyon cast list: Gina Vitori and others to feature in new thriller film

1) Gina Vitori

Gina Vitori dons the lead role in Lifetime's Kidnapping in the Grand Canyon. Vitori's character is believed to be one of the two friends who are on the hiking trip to the Grand Canyon, where things take a devastating turn when their guide kidnaps them.

Vitori reportedly dons the role of the protagonist and it'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored in the film. Viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance. Her other memorable acting credits include The Red Tide Massacre, Deadly Girls Night Out, Airliner Sky Battle, and many more.

2) Katrina Rosita

Katrina Rosita is also a part of the Kidnapping in the Grand Canyon cast. Apart from that, not much else is known about her character, but based on the description, she's believed to be the other friend who's going on the hiking trip to the Grand Canyon.

Fans can look forward to a riveting performance from Katrina Rosita. She's previously starred in The Lincoln Lawyer, wherein she played the role of Tanya Cruz, for which she received high praise from viewers and critics.

3) Philip Boyd

Philip Boyd is another key cast member of Kindapping in the Grand Canyon. Although details regarding his character have not yet been revealed officially, he seems to be playing the role of the guide who kidnaps the two friends on their hiking trip. He's set to play a grey character in the movie.

Philip Boyd is a talented actor whose credits include MindReader, The Single's Guidebook, The Mulligan, and Wheels of Beauty, among many more.

Apart from Gina Vitori, Katrina Rosita, and Philip Boyd, the movie also stars Ryann Wawro in a key role. Details about the rest of the supporting cast are not yet known at this point.

Lifetime has not yet released an official trailer or preview for Kidnapping in the Grand Canyon, but based on the synopsis shared by the network, viewers can look forward to a thoroughly gripping and atmospheric thriller similar in tone to movies like Vanished in Yosemite and Trapped in the Cabin.

Don't forget to catch Kidnapping in the Grand Canyon on Lifetime on Saturday, September 2, 2023.