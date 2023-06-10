The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix: All we know so far

The highly anticipated second season of Netflix's gripping legal-crime drama, The Lincoln Lawyer, is arriving soon. With 10 episodes split into two parts, Part 1 debuts on July 6, 2023, followed by Part 2 on August 3, 2023.

Ted Humphrey and David E. Kelley bring to life The Lincoln Lawyer, starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson, Becki Newton as Lorna, and Angus Sampson as Dennis 'Cisco' Wojciechowski.

Here is a synopsis of The Lincoln Lawyer as stated by IMDb,

"An iconoclastic idealist runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car in this series based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels."

The Lincoln Lawyer: Justice on Wheels

The inaugural season of the show centers around Mickey Haller, portrayed by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, an astute and skeptical lawyer who runs his law practice from the backseat of his Lincoln Town Car in Los Angeles.

Drawing inspiration from Michael Connelly's novel The Brass Verdict, Haller fearlessly tackles a diverse range of cases, showcasing his visionary approach to the legal profession, regardless of their magnitude or complexity.

In a tweet Ted Humphrey mentioned;

"It's official! I am thrilled to announce #TheLincolnLawyer will be back for a second season @netflix!"

On June 14, 2022, the renewal of The Lincoln Lawyer for its second season was announced by Netflix. Production for the new season commenced in late October 2022 and concluded on March 23, 2023.

In addition, the exciting news revealed that Dailyn Rodriguez, widely known for her work on Queen of the South, has been appointed as the co-showrunner alongside Ted Humphrey for the upcoming second season.

The much-awaited season two of the series will draw inspiration from Michael Connelly's acclaimed novel, The Fifth Witness, which is the fourth book in the Mickey Haller series.

The stellar cast of The Lincoln Lawyer

1) Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

Mickey Haller's character embodies the complexity of a flawed yet noble protagonist. He possesses a sharp intellect, unwavering determination, and a deep sense of justice.

As an idealist, he believes in defending the rights of the accused, regardless of their social standing or reputation. The Magnificent Seven, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and Murder on the Orient Express are some of the popular movies featuring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

2) Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson

Neve Campbell portrays Maggie McPherson, an intelligent and tenacious prosecutor who often finds herself at odds with Haller. McPherson serves as an embodiment of the opposing forces that Haller must navigate in his pursuit of justice. She has appeared in Scream, Party of Five, and Wild Things, among others.

3) Becki Newton as Lorna

Becki Newton brings life to the character of Lorna, Haller's resourceful and devoted assistant. She serves as a grounding force in Haller's life, helping him maintain balance amidst the chaos of his profession. She is known for her appearance in Ugly Betty, How I Met Your Mother and The Goodwin Games.

4) Angus Sampson as Dennis 'Cisco' Wojciechowski

Angus Sampson (Image via IMDb)

Angus Sampson portrays Dennis 'Cisco' Wojciechowski, Haller's investigator. Cisco brings a unique set of skills to the table, including his knowledge of the streets and his ability to dig up crucial information. He has appeared in Insidious, The Mule, and Winchester.

Mark your calendar for Thursday, July 6, 2023, to watch The Lincoln Lawyer exclusively on Netflix.

