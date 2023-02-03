The Lincoln Lawyer season 2: Tentative release date, plot, cast, and more details explored

The Lincoln Lawyer, the highly immersing legal drama series, is expected to return on Netflix with its much-awaited second season by fall 2023.

Created by David E. Kelley, the Netflix drama series has created a fan base of its own after season 1 garnered a lot of positive responses from both the audience and the critics for its highly arresting storylines and impressive acting performances by the lead cast members.

Without a doubt, fans of the series have been excited to witness how season 2 will unfold, especially as the preceding season had some thrilling series of events.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 latest release update and more details explored ahead of its debut on Netflix

What can fans expect from the series' season 2?

The relatively new hit series, based on Michael Connelly’s celebrated book The Brass Verdict, was renewed for its second season on June 14, 2022. Reportedly, filming for season 2 started in late October 2022 and is expected to wrap up by March 23, 2023.

In November 2022, author Michael Connelly took to Instagram to confirm that filming for the second season had begun. In an Instagram post, he stated:

“From the set of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2: I’m excited to report we have started filming season 2. It’s so nice to be back on the set again. This year we are adapting The Fifth Witness and have some amazing new additions to cast, crew and writing team. It’s gonna be great! – MC”

Thus, the new season of the legal drama series will tentatively be released somewhere between October and November 2023.

Ted Humphrey @TedHumphrey_ So happy to be bringing back lots of familiar faces in Season 2! #TheLincolnLawyer So happy to be bringing back lots of familiar faces in Season 2! #TheLincolnLawyer https://t.co/cdlQhrwi6Q

The series’ highly anticipated season 2 will be gleaned from the well-regarded author Michael Connelly’s 4th book in the Mickey Haller book series, titled, The Fifth Witness. Ted Humphrey, who served as the developer for season 1, will also act as the showrunner for the second season. Although no official synopsis for the new season has been released yet, Humphrey said in a Twitter post:

“So happy to be bringing back lots of familiar faces in Season 2!”

It has also been confirmed that Rob Seidenglanz is all set to serve as the director for the second season's opening episode. In the new season, fan-favorite criminal-defense lawyer Mickey Haller will return to dive into a brand-new and highly intriguing case. Thus, it would be quite thrilling to see in which direction the new season will take the series.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 cast list explored

The lead actor in the series, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, will be seen reprising his titular role as Mickey Haller. However, Neve Campbell, who plays the pivotal role of Maggie McPherson in the series, will not be seen as a series regular but rather as a recurring actor in season 2.

The cast list for season 2 contains some promising actors, including Yaya DaCosta as Andrea "Andy" Freeman, Lana Parrilla as Lisa Trammell, and Matt Angel as Henry Dahl.

Don't forget to watch The Lincoln Lawyer season 2, which is expected to arrive on Netflix in October or November 2023.

