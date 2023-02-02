NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Who is Christopher Gorham? Actor set to play Kilbride's son

Christopher Gorham joins the cast of NCIS: Los Angeles season 14. He will reportedly play Alex, the retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride’s (Gerald McRaney) estranged son.

Although CBS, the host network, hasn’t said anything about this, Gorham shared a publication’s report of his casting on Instagram, effectively confirming the development.

Alongside a screenshot of the report, The Lincoln Lawyer star also shared a photo of himself with assistant director Melissa Feuchtinger.

He captioned it, saying that the secret was out and spoke about his "unexpected reunion" with Melissa Feuchtinger, whom he'd first met nine years ago.

To note, NCIS: Los Angeles is currently airing its final and 14th season while the series finale will air on May 14, 2023. Christopher Gorham's episode, which will show “a rocky reunion” between Kilbride and Alex, will reportedly stream during the spring.

Previous acting projects and voice roles of Christopher Gorham

In 1989, Christopher Gorham debuted as an actor with Baywatch and was seen in several sci-fi ventures in the following years. Some of his early notable works include Odyssey 5, Jake 2.0, Party of Five, Popular, Medical Investigation, Relative Chaos, and Felicity, among others.

In 2001, he was seen as the male protagonist in The Other Side of Heaven, co-starring Oscar winner Anne Hathaway. For his performance, he won the Camie Award.

Going further, Christopher Gorham gained prominence and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for his enactment as Henry Grubstick in the Silvio Horta-developed ABC series, Ugly Betty. His next big project was Covert Affairs, where he played the part of blind special ops agent Auggie Anderson.

The 48-year-old actor was in the show from July 13, 2010, until December 18, 2014. The California native landed crucial roles in the Netflix series Insatiable and The Lincoln Lawyer. In the latter, he was cast as Trevor Elliott, a billionaire video game developer who is suspected of a double murder.

Christopher Gorham also voiced Barry Allen aka Flash in six films of DC’s Animated Movie Universe. He began his vocal performances with Justice League: War (2014) and concluded with Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020).

About Christopher Gorham's 2017 feature directorial debut and upcoming projects

The actor transitioned to being a feature film director in 2017 with We Love You, Sally Carmichael! It got a limited theatrical outing on August 4, 2017, and a video was released four months later.

While speaking to the publication at the time, Christopher shared that he enjoyed directing his first feature film. He added:

“I love directing. I love the collaboration and camaraderie. It’s so rewarding to take a script and help bring it to life. We shot the entire film in 13 days and they were some of the best days of my career.”

Apart from his upcoming appearance in NCIS: Los Angeles season 14, Christopher Gorham has a DC animated movie Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham and the TV series Unplanned in Akron in his pipeline.

In Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham, he would portray Oliver Queen or Green Arrow. Meanwhile, his role in Unplanned in Akron would be that of Jeff, a loving and supportive father.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 returns with its 12th episode, In the Name of Honor, on February 19, 2023. You can watch all of its 14 seasons on Amazon, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, and Microsoft.

