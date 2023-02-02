Sweet Magnolias season 3: Tentative release date, cast, what to expect, and more details

Sweet Magnolias season 3 is expected to arrive on Netflix between spring and summer this year. The series is inspired by Sherryl Woods' popular book series of the same name and chronicles the journey of three inseparable best friends living in the small town of Serenity.

Ever since the news of the Sweet Magnolias' renewal for a third season was released by Netflix, the audience has been eagerly waiting to see what the upcoming season will bring to the table. This is because season 2 ended with more unanswered questions than answers. On that note, this article will attempt to discuss a tentative release time for the series and who might be expected in Sweet Magnolias season 3.

Sweet Magnolias season 3 may arrive on Netflix sometime between March and May

Tentative release date, and what to expect from the upcoming season?

Sweet Magnolias Writers @swtmagnoliaroom So happy to be welcoming everyone home to Serenity for day one of filming Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias! #SweetMagnoliasS3 "Shall we begin?"So happy to be welcoming everyone home to Serenity for day one of filming Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias! "Shall we begin?" 🌸 So happy to be welcoming everyone home to Serenity for day one of filming Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias! 🌸 #SweetMagnoliasS3 https://t.co/rnRC4vpuDc

The highly anticipated third season reportedly wrapped filming on October 21, 2022, as revealed by the series' developer, Sheryl J. Anderson, who tweeted in a post from October 2022:

"We finished filming Season 3 last night. It’s been a joy to spend another season in Serenity, working with, laughing with, and learning from amazing artists in the cast and crew. Our community made something beautiful for you. I’m grateful to them and excited for you to see it!!!"

Sheryl J. Anderson @sheryljanderson Sweet Magnolias Writers @swtmagnoliaroom photo by And that's a wrap on Season 3! Thank you to everyone who contributed to Serenity this year. And to everyone who's waiting: It'll be worth the wait. Promise.photo by @sheryljanderson And that's a wrap on Season 3! Thank you to everyone who contributed to Serenity this year. And to everyone who's waiting: It'll be worth the wait. Promise. 🌸 photo by @sheryljanderson https://t.co/oyoV1GZRsa We finished filming Season 3 last night. It’s been a joy to spend another season in Serenity, working with, laughing with, and learning from amazing artists in the cast and crew. Our community made something beautiful for you. I’m grateful to them and excited for you to see it!!! twitter.com/swtmagnoliaroo… We finished filming Season 3 last night. It’s been a joy to spend another season in Serenity, working with, laughing with, and learning from amazing artists in the cast and crew. Our community made something beautiful for you. I’m grateful to them and excited for you to see it!!! twitter.com/swtmagnoliaroo…

Given that Netflix shows usually take six to nine months to complete post-production work, the awaited season 3 of Sweet Magnolias will tentatively be released between March and May 2023.

There will be a total of ten episodes in the upcoming season. The list of writers for the new season includes Sheryl J. Anderson, Caron Tschampion, Anthony Epling, Barret Helms, Shani Am. Moore, Caron Tschampion and Sara Jumel. The new episodes will be directed by Norman Buckley, Mary Lou Belli, and a few others.

However, no official Sweet Magnolias season 3 trailer or synopsis has been made available yet.

Sweet Magnolias Writers @swtmagnoliaroom We are so thrilled to share we have a Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias. Can't wait to welcome y'all home. We're going back to Serenity, y'all!We are so thrilled to share we have a Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias. Can't wait to welcome y'all home. We're going back to Serenity, y'all! 🌸 We are so thrilled to share we have a Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias. Can't wait to welcome y'all home. https://t.co/cHIyCp0XGt

In season 2, Maddie and Cal's relationship turned more complicated with Cal's gradually increasing anger issues, while Helen’s intriguing love life reached a crossroads. Since the season ended with the rising issues between characters, the upcoming installment will surely tie the loose strings.

Sweet Magnolias season 3 cast

The lead actors in the series, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley will be seen reprising their roles as Maddie Townsend, Dana Sue Sullivan, and Helen Decatur, respectively.

The upcoming new season will also introduce some new characters to the audience. Rachel Markarian, who shot to fame for her roles in Top Gun: Maverick, All American, and Tales of the Walking Dead, is all set to play Wendy in season 3. Meanwhile, the two other actors joining the cast for the third season are Jon Briddell and Jermaine Rivers, who will portray the characters Jimmy and Charles Perkins.

