"This show is absolutely amazing!!" - Former MLB star Nick Swisher shared a heartwarming message for his wife JoAnna Garcia after Netflix released Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias

In February 2022, after Netflix launched Season 2 of the romantic drama Sweet Magnolias, former MLB player Nick Swisher posted a short and sweet message on Instagram to his actress wife, JoAnna Garcia.

JoAnna essays the role of Maddie Townsend in Sweet Magnolias. Her character, a mother of three, is the main protagonist of Sheryl J. Anderson's TV series.

Nick proved to be his wife's biggest cheerleader and couldn't contain his excitement after watching Sweet Magnolias' trailer.

Uploading the trailer on Instagram, Nick wrote:

"It’s finally here!! The wait is over!! I’m so excited and so proud of you baby!! This show is absolutely amazing!! The girls and I love you so much JoAnna Garcia Swisher! Awesome work princess!"

Nick certainly knows how to make his wife JoAnna feel like the center of his universe.

Former MLB star Nick Swisher had a cameo in S2 of Sweet Magnolias

Interestingly, in Season 2 of the romantic drama Sweet Magnolias, former MLB star Nick Swisher had a cameo role.

In Episode 8 of S2, titled "The Rules of the Game," Cal Maddox, played by Justin Bruening, takes Maddie Townsend to a charity event for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. There, Maddie and Cal encounter a charming party guest who starts hitting on Maddie, who is played by none other than Nick Swisher.

Nick's character went on to make romantic advances to Maddie, asking her:

"Hello gorgeous, how are you tonight?"

His flirtatious moves made Maddie's boyfriend, Cal, envious. After which, he says to Nick's character:

"You have yourself a nice night over there."

Seth Poho @sethpoho Getting deeper in season two of "Sweet Magnolias" and I was shocked to see this Nick Swisher cameo... Getting deeper in season two of "Sweet Magnolias" and I was shocked to see this Nick Swisher cameo... https://t.co/6zX2fQbynG

"Getting deeper in season two of "Sweet Magnolias" and I was shocked to see this Nick cameo." - @Seth Poho

JoAnna Garcia Swisher's real-life husband, Nick flirting with her on-screen is the most heartwarming thing ever.

