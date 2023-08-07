Is the Boy in the Walls Lifetime movie based on a true story? Details revealed

The newly released movie Boy in the Walls has become the talk of the town ever since it made its way on Lifetime, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+. The movie stars Ryan Michelle Bathe as Alisa Jensen, Luke Camilleri as Chris, and Cassandra Sawtell as Maya. It is based on several true events of phrogging, which is when someone lives inside someone else’s house without their knowledge.

The story of Boy in the Wall revolves around Alisa Jensen and Chris, who recently married and moved to their rural home in Connecticut with their son, Theo. They feel that someone is constantly watching over them. Alisa slowly starts hearing strange voices in the house and is later shocked when she discovers Joe, who has been secretly living in their house.

The screenwriters of Boy in the Walls, Katrina Onstad and David Weaver, were inspired by many real-life phrogging incidents when they came up with this Lifetime movie. In fact, the makers of the film narrated this one incident in 1986 in Massachusetts when Daniel LaPlante, a teenage boy, was found living in someone else’s house.

The movie makers claimed that at the time of the real-life incident, the family encountered instances like food going missing, moving of furniture, TV being on, and even ghost-like activities. Hence, they have taken massive inspiration from this Daniel LaPlante incident. So, it can be said that the movie Boy in the Walls is inspired by true events, especially the infamous Daniel LaPlante case.

Much like the Oscar-winning movie Parasite, Boy in the Walls is based on people infiltrating others’ houses secretly

With the release of Boy in the Walls, the masses have been going crazy due to its unique storyline and the fact that it is based on true events. However, many are also comparing it with the 2019 Oscar-winning film, Parasite, which was also based on a poor family infiltrating a wealthy household and living in their house secretly.

However, the makers of the movie have specified beforehand that the movie is inspired by real-life phrogging incidents. The movie has been categorized as a thriller, as it shows how the family slowly encounters a young man living under their roof without their knowledge.

As the makers were moved by the Daniel LaPlante case, they have included many details inspired by the incident which took place a few decades ago. However, the case had a rough end, as Daniel, who lived in the house of Tine Bowen secretly, was arrested in 1987.

Boy in the Walls can be streamed on Lifetime and rented on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+. The 1-hour 30-minute long movie can be seen for free at Lifetime if one is a new user or has a membership of the streaming website.

The movie Boy in the Walls has quickly become the favorite of many, as audiences have loved the storyline, characters, and relatability with the real-life phrogging incidents.