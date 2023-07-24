Boy in the Walls on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's new thriller movie, Boy in the Walls, is all set to premiere on the channel on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The movie tells the story of a woman who's recently married and has moved to a rural neighborhood in Connecticut.

However, she struggles to deal with her loneliness as her husband is often absent and does not get along with her stepdaughter. Lifetime's official synopsis of the film reads:

''Recently married Alisa Jensen (Ryan Michelle Bathe) has given up her vibrant Manhattan lifestyle for a quiet existence in rural Connecticut but struggling to adjust to her new role as a stepmother to Maya (Cassandra Sawtell) and Theo (Mikkal Karim-Fidler). Hoping this move can be a fresh start, Alisa finds herself cracking under the pressure with her husband Chris (Luke Camilleri) constantly away at work, limited job prospects, and a rebellious Maya to contend with.''

The description further reads:

''But when Alisa begins to hear strange noises in the house, she can’t shake the feeling that someone is always watching her. Alisa later makes a terrifying discovery of what is truly within the walls. Jonathan Whitesell stars as Joe, who is secretly watching Alisa and her family.''

The movie features Ryan Michelle Bathe in the role of the protagonist, whilst various others essay major supporting characters. Boy in the Walls is helmed by Constance Zimmer, with Katrina Onstad and David Weaver serving as writers.

Ryan Michelle Bathe and others star in Boy in the Walls

1) Ryan Michelle Bathe as Alisa Jensen

Ryan Michelle Bathe portrays the role of protagonist Alisa Jensen in Lifetime's Boy in the Walls. Alisa is married to the man she loves and has moved to a secluded neighborhood in Connecticut. However, her life does not turn out to be all that pleasant as she's consumed by loneliness and struggles to deal with her stepdaughter.

To make things worse, she starts hearing creepy noises in the house. She's the protagonist of the film and it'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored in the flick. Viewers can expect a powerful performance from Ryan Michelle Bathe, whose acting credits include The Endgame, All Rise, and many more.

2) Luke Camilleri as Chris

Luke Camilleri stars as Chris in the new Lifetime thriller film. Chris is Alisa's husband who's often away for work, which takes a toll on Alisa's mental health. Their relationship plays an important part in the story, and viewers can expect a compelling performance from Luke Camilleri.

Camilleri has previously appeared in Swan Song, Family Law, Don't Go Breaking My Heart, and Garage Sale Mysteries: Searched & Seized, among many more.

3) Cassandra Sawtell as Maya

Cassandra Sawtell dons the role of Maya in Boy in the Walls. She's Alisa's stepdaughter and the two do not get along well. Their tense relationship forms the core of the story.

Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to her character are known at this point. Fans might recognize Cassandra Sawtell from various TV shows and movies like Disappearance in Yellowstone, Harper's Island, and Imaginary Playmate.

Apart from Cassandra Sawtell, Ryan Michelle Bathe, and Luke Camilleri, the film also stars other actors like:

Jonathan Whitesell

Jace Fleming

Mikkal Karim Fidler

Viewers can watch Boy in the Walls on Lifetime on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET.