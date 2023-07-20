Lifetime's To Kill a Stepfather cast list explored

Lifetime's new thriller movie, To Kill a Stepfather, is all set to premiere on the channel on Saturday, July 30, 2023. The film tells the story of a woman who finds out that her stepfather has died and that her estranged mother has been arrested for her involvement in his death.

However, there's more to the truth than meets the eye. The official synopsis of the movie, according to Lifetime, reads:

''Nicole Ray learns that her stepfather, Matthew, whom she hadn’t seen in years, suffered a deadly fall down the stairs at the family home and that her estranged mother, Kate, has been arrested for his murder. As Nicole begins investigating what happened, she finds out that not everything is as it seems, as if someone wants to let this sleeping dog lie… at any price.''

To Kill a Stepfather stars Alexandra Camacho in the lead role, along with numerous others playing pivotal supporting characters.

It is directed by Peter Sullivan, who's known for his work on Secret Obsession and Christmas Under Obsession.

Alexandra Camacho and others star in To Kill a Stepfather

1) Alexandra Camacho as Lisa

Alexandra Camacho (Image via IMDb)

Alexandra Camacho stars in one of the major roles as Nicole Ray in To Kill a Stepfather. She is the protagonist of the story who finds out that her stepfather has died and that her mother has been arrested for his murder. It'll be interesting to see how her character is explored in the film.

Viewers can expect Camacho to deliver a powerful performance in the film. Her other notable acting credits include Touch the Water, Happy, Maybe, and Sticky Pinecones, to name a few.

2) Elyse Mirto as Kate Rafferty

Elyse Mirto stars as Kate Rafferty in the new Lifetime thriller movie. Kate is Nicole's estranged mother who's been arrested for killing her husband. She's set to play a key role in the story and it'll be interesting to see how her equation with her daughter evolves over the course of the movie.

Elyse Mirto has previously appeared in numerous other TV shows and movies like Attaway General, Steele Wool, You're Now Beyond Hope, Arizona, and many more.

3) Kelly McCart as Riley Rafferty

Kelly McCart dons the role of Riley Rafferty in To Kill a Stepfather. Apart from that, more details pertaining to her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can look forward to her playing a key role in the movie.

Kelly McCart is known for her performances in Halloween Pussy Trap Kill! Kill!, Locked Up, and Dark Figures.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars numerous others in pivotal supporting roles. These include actors like:

Avis Wrentmore as Sadie

Jamel King as Bobby O'Donnell

Joe Finfera as Wyatt Rafferty

Ross Turner as Chuck

Andrea Pazmino as Charlene McManus

An official trailer has not yet been released by Lifetime, but based no the synopsis, viewers can expect an atmospheric and character-driven thriller drama.

Don't forget to catch To Kill a Stepfather on Lifetime on Saturday, July 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET.