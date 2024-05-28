When are the Hunger Games movies leaving Netflix? (and how to watch them after that?)

Netflix is welcoming big titles this summer, which means it's time for some titles to leave. The Hunger Games franchise is one such title that will be taken off the streaming platform.

Based on Suzanne Collins’ bestselling novels, the series has captivated audiences worldwide with the gripping adventures of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), who takes up her sister’s place in the deadly Hunger Games, where twenty-four tributes fight to the death and only one emerges as the winner.

For all fans, this is the final week you can replay the marathon and relive the epic journey of Katniss Everdeen and the rebellion against the Capitol, as the streaming platform has announced that all four films from the dystopian series will be leaving Netflix at the beginning of the next month.

When is The Hunger Games leaving Netflix and where can it be watched after that?

The Hunger Games is leaving the Netflix streaming platform on June 1, 2024. For fans of the franchise, catch the series on Netflix this week, before Saturday. Fans can only watch the series on Netflix with a subscription to the paid platform.

However, there is no need to worry because even after the series exits Netflix, there will be other ways to watch the game unfold. All the movies in the franchise are available for purchasing or renting on platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Google Play. It is also expected that some other streaming platform will soon pick up the series for its library shortly.

What other titles to watch on Netflix by this month?

Along with The Hunger Games, a list of titles is leaving Netflix by the end of the month. The full list is as follows:

2012

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

The Choice

The Disaster Artist

Forever My Girl

The Great Gatsby

Happy Gilmore

The Impossible

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Lakeview Terrace

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Noah

Oh, Ramona!

The Other Guys

Silent Hill

Skyscraper

Split

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

You've Got Mail

More about the dystopian franchise

The first movie of the series, titled The Hunger Games (2012), introduced us to Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence, who volunteers to take her sister’s place in the deadly Hunger Games, where one of twenty-four participants gets out with their life and as the winner. The skill and determination Katniss showed in the game made her a symbol of hope for the oppressed districts.

In the following movie, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), we see that after winning the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) become the new targets of the Capitol and the vengeful President Snow plans the 75th Hunger Games to eliminate them as he fears their growing influence. This film gives us a wider picture of the political unrest and rebellion in Panem.

The third part of the franchise, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 (2014), explores the rebellion against the Capitol as it intensifies, with Katniss becoming the face of the revolution. As she navigates her role as the Mockingjay while dealing with the complexities of war and propaganda, the film ends by setting the stage for the final battle. The final part of the series, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 (2015), follows Katniss and her allies who confront President Snow for a final showdown, bringing the epic saga to an emotional close.

Catch The Hunger Games on Netflix before it bids adieu from the streaming platform this Saturday, June 1, 2024, and gear up for new releases like the new season of Bridgerton, Jerry Seinfeld's Unfrosted, and John Mulaney's live comedy series, which are coming in June 2024.