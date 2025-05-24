In Photos: 5 best looks of Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega’s style evolution has been anything but predictable. From red carpet glam to gothic chic, she’s built a fashion identity that feels equal parts fearless and deliberate. Best known for her breakout role as Wednesday Addams, Ortega has since carved out a presence that extends far beyond the screen. Whether it’s front row at Fashion Week or making headlines for her Met Gala debut, she’s become a regular on best-dressed lists for all the right reasons.

Jenna Ortega’s style isn’t just about fashion labels or trends. She experiments with shapes, textures, and mood—often choosing dark colors and sharp cuts that hint at her Wednesday role without copying it. Her outfits feel confident and true to her, not like she’s trying too hard. Whether it’s vintage lace or a full Thom Browne look, her fashion always feels like a natural part of who she is.

So, while her acting continues to pull focus, her fashion choices are having their own moment. Here’s a look at five of her strongest outfits.

Jenna Ortega's best looks throughout the years

1) Sheer Saint Laurent (2022)

Jenna Ortega at the Critics' Choice Celebration (Image via Getty)

Sheer fabrics have consistently featured in Jenna Ortega’s red carpet choices, often appearing as layered sleeves or tulle overlays. At the Critics' Choice Association’s Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television, she took the look further.

Ortega wore a Saint Laurent dress constructed entirely from sheer black fabric, opting for a minimal base underneath. The outfit was styled with a single opera-length glove, also in mesh, creating a monochromatic silhouette.

The dress’s clean lines and translucent finish aligned with recent trends embraced across red carpets. This appearance marked a shift in how Ortega incorporates sheer materials into her evolving fashion choices.

2) Vintage Versace (2023 SAG Awards)

Jenna Ortega at the SAG Awards (Image via Getty)

Jenna Ortega’s look for the SAG Awards shared a few key elements with the outfit she wore to the Scream VI premiere. In both appearances, she wore the same high Jimmy Choo platform sandals, adding height and structure to her overall silhouette.

The added lift helped the metallic train on her vintage Versace gown fall cleanly behind her. The gown, pulled from the brand’s Fall 1994 collection, featured sculptural draping and a distinct gunmetal finish. Originally released years before Ortega’s birth, the archival piece added a historical layer to the look while maintaining continuity in her red carpet footwear choices.

3) Goth Dress (2023 Met Gala)

Jenna at the 2023 Met Gala (Image via Jenna Ortega Instagram account)

At the 2023 Met Gala, Jenna Ortega arrived in a custom Thom Browne look designed to align with the theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Her outfit featured layered detailing including pearl-studded chains, structured bows, and a visible pannier hoop skirt with frilled accents.

The ensemble nodded to Karl Lagerfeld’s legacy at Chanel while incorporating distinct elements of Thom Browne’s design language. The transition from the pink rhinestone-covered look she wore the year before marked a noticeable shift in style direction. Every detail of the 2023 outfit appeared carefully considered to meet the event’s theme while reflecting Ortega’s evolving aesthetic.

4) Two Tone Dress (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Premiere 2024)

Jenna Ortega at Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere (Image via Jenna Ortega's Instagram account)

At the U.K. premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Jenny Ortega sparkled in a custom Harris Reed gown, accentuating the gothic touches of the film. Carrying a grand aura of boldness, this floor-length number contrasted sky-blue and black velvet against one another in terms of both texture and color.

A good structural shoulder gave the line a sharp profile, and a splendidly sweeping train punctuated the dramatic styling that is all Reed. Ortega complemented the gown with opera-length gloves made of the same fabric, thereby extending the sense of continuity and cohesion.

The styling mirrored Ortega's evolving red carpet image, a fusion between high-fashion tailoring and theatrical elements befitting the tone of the film.

7) Metal Dress (Met Gala 2025)

Jenna at the 2025 Met Gala (Image via Balmain Instagram account)

For the 2025 Met Gala, Jenna Ortega donned the Balmain custom gown built completely using metallic rulers, in adherence with the theme "Tailored for You." The silver ruler dress bore the signature of Olivier Rousteing, wherein the rulers were cut in various lengths and joined to create a structured form-fitting silhouette with a plunging bustier.

Set against this was white gold diamond jewellery, a silver choker, and a pair of pumps from Christian Louboutin. Ortega's hair was styled in old Hollywood waves with a smoky eye to contrast against the metallic gown and a deep burgundy lip. The gown was meant to pay tribute to the tailoring tools and fit right into a gala that celebrated fashion craft.

With every red carpet look, Jenna Ortega keeps shaping a bold and unique style. After her standout 2025 Met Gala outfit, fans are eager to see what she wears next—whether it’s a surprising new shape or a fresh twist on classic fashion, the excitement is real.

