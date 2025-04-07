"I am crying real tears!!” — Michelle Williams calls out a flight passenger for putting their “nasty” bare foot next to her first-class seat

On Sunday, April 6, Michelle Williams called out a fellow flight passenger in an Instagram post, sharing a distress message on the internet as she saw a bare foot that appeared to be resting on the armrest of her first-class seat.

Ad

The Journey to Freedom singer captioned the post:

"I promise you betta getcho foot from me. Y’all this is happening neowwwwwwww on my flight and I am crying real tears!!"

Ad

Trending

Per Fox News, in the comments section, Michelle Williams wrote that she was sitting in the first-class cabin. The R&B singer had more to say about her in-flight experience in a subsequent Instagram video posted on her Instagram handle.

The clip opened with Michelle singing I Made it Out Alright, then continued to narrate her experience, saying:

"The devil is a liar, god is exalted, never be defeated. Y'all I was almost defeated … almost defeated with somebody's feet. Ya'll, I was itching. I'm itching. A little object of some sort. And it don't matter to me what class you fly, I don't care. I still like Southwest, so, you're not gonna shame me into whatever class it was. I was flying first class."

Ad

While Williams claimed to be worried about making it out of the flight alright, the singer concluded her story by calling the passenger with the bare feet "friendly." The Say Yes singer continued:

"I was crying real tears. He was friendly though. He actually helped take my bag off the overhead bin, and I said thank you."

Michelle Williams also shared that she was flying back to New York after attending the funeral of a relative in Illinois.

Ad

Michelle Williams plays the mysterious sorceress in the Broadway reimagining of Death Becomes Her

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michelle Williams' return to New York is in time for her upcoming performances as the mysterious sorceress in the Broadway adaptation of the musical Death Becomes Her.

According to the play's official website, it will be performed in Manhattan's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre for two weeks - April 4 to April 20, 2025.

Megan Hilty, who plays Madeline Ashton in the musical (a character that was played by Meryl Streep in the movie), spoke about her take on the Broadway adaptation, saying:

Ad

"You could get really hung up on the fact that some of the greatest actresses of all time played our roles. But the thing is, we're not recreating their performances. We're recreating this story."

Meanwhile, Christopher Gattelli, the play's director, called the fark humor of the project "almost operatic," adding that that's what made it a "perfect fodder for a musical."

Ad

Then, revealing the story behind the iconic tumble Streep took down the stairs, Gattelli said:

"We spent weeks in the room with a staircase throwing mannequins down the stairs, throwing balls with hair down the stairs – like, if you could throw it down a flight of stairs, we literally did it!"

In the movie, Michelle Williams' character was played by Rossellini. CBS News reported that Rossellini even watched the play, which left Williams feeling "kind of like one of those wobbly things at the car dealer. My body just kind of left itself."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More