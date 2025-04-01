Is MGK and Megan Fox's daughter called Celestial Seed? Rapper clears confusion over viral rumor sparked by his Instagram video

American rapper MGK took to Instagram on March 27, 2025, to announce the birth of his daughter, with Megan Fox sharing a black-and-white video of him caressing the hand of his little one. The rapper captioned his post:

"she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed"

Machine Gun Kelly's caption gave rise to speculations of his daughter being named 'celestial seed.' However, the rapper put an end to the rumors by posting a screenshot of a TikToker's video concerning the same and writing:

"Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed’. Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready"

The rapper's post clarifying his daughter's name (Image via Instagram/@machinegunkelly)

Shortly after announcing the birth of his daughter with Megan Fox, MGK posted another IG story on March 27, 2025, mentioning that he composed the score of his newborn's birth. He wrote:

"We composed the score of the birth. Born into 432 HZ. What an epic journey praise god."

He also credited Travis Barker, Slimxx, Truck Norris, and Shaan Singh as his collaborators on the score. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in January 2022 and announced the actress' pregnancy in November 2024. However, the couple reportedly split in December 2024 and have decided to co-parent their newborn.

MGK and Megan Fox's relationship time explored amid the birth of their daughter

Machine Gun Kelly's relationship with Megan Fox amassed a lot of traction when the two were together. The ex-couple first met on the sets of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, followed by rumors of the duo being spotted together at the actress' house in May 2020.

On May 20, 2020, MGK released the music video for his track Bloody Valentine featuring Megan Fox. In the video, the actress is seen duct-taping the rapper. Furthermore, the former couple gave a joint interview on the Give Them Lala podcast in July 2020, wherein Megan Fox reflected on their connection and said:

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame... So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

After making their relationship Instagram official in July and August 2020, the ex-couple made their red carpet debut at the 2020 AMAs, followed by Megan Fox introducing Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. On January 11, 2022, MGK proposed to Megan in front of the banyan tree they sat under in July 2020.

Sharing an insight on the ring he gave Megan, the rapper mentioned in an Instagram post:

"I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022"

Rumors of Megan and the Home rapper's breakup started doing the rounds in February 2023. However, a source mentioned that the two had reconciled in June 2023, as per People magazine. In November 2023, Megan Fox opened up about undergoing a miscarriage on Good Morning America, wherein she mentioned that it was difficult for her and MGK.

Shortly after Machine Gun Kelly's birthday in April 2024, Megan appeared on the rapper's music video, Lonely Road, in July 2024, followed by the couple's pregnancy, announced in November 2024. As per TMZ's report dated December 2024, a source told the publication that Megan and the rapper ended their relationship over Thanksgiving weekend in Vail, Colorado.

In addition to her newborn daughter with MGK, Megan Fox shares sons Bodhi Ransom, Journey River, and Noah Shannon with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Additionally, the rapper shares a daughter, Casie Colson Baker, with his ex Emma Cannon.

