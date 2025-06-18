Where was I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) filmed? All filming locations explored

I Know What You Did Last Summer is an upcoming horror thriller movie set to hit theatres on July 18, 2025. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the movie follows five friends who cover up their involvement in a car accident that took place the previous summer. Eventually, the Fisherman comes after each one of them, leading them to seek help from Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt, reprising their roles from previous installments.

Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, and Sarah Pidgeon lead the cast of I Know What You Did Last Summer. A large portion of filming took place in various places across Australia, while some scenes were shot in Los Angeles.

Filming locations of I Know What You Did Last Summer

By merging Sydney's picturesque beaches and bays with dirty city streets and tightly managed studio space in both Sydney and Los Angeles, I Know What You Did Last Summer reimagines an atmosphere of a foreboding beach town. The locations set the scene for the dark and horrific theme of the movie.

Principal photography for the movie began in October 2024 and ended in March 2025. Details about the filming locations of I Know What You Did Last Summer are listed below:

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Sydney and its outlying suburbs provide the principal location for the film's coastal and city scenes. Shooting mainly occurred in suburbs such as Paddington, which is famous for heritage-listed terraces and stylish streets. It also acts as the hometown where the group gets together. Other city locations set the contemporary environment and increased the urban paranoia that informs the plot.

Disney Studios, Moore Park, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

A still from the trailer (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Interior scenes and controlled settings were shot at Disney Studios, Moore Park. This complex offered sound stages for essential scenes of the group's clandestine meetings and fiery confrontations that were impractical to capture outdoors.

Newport Beach, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

A still from the trailer (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Newport Beach, a scenic coastal strip within Sydney's Northern Beaches, doubles as the main beach town in which the deadly accident occurs. Numerous daylight scenes, such as sun-kissed summer afternoons preceding the accident, were shot here. Its exposed coastline enhances the film's suspenseful cat-and-mouse chases.

White Bay, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

White Bay, an industrial dockside district, was utilized for the more atmospheric, derelict dockyard scenes in which the fisherman stalks the group. The rough-hewn location adds to the tension for the nocturnal sequences.

Watson’s Bay and Oatley, New South Wales, Australia

A still from the trailer (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Watson's Bay and Oatley both offered picturesque residential backgrounds. Watson's Bay's famous cliffs and sedate streets make appearances in several stalking sequences and character hideaways. Oatley's suburban atmosphere anchors the film's more mundane scenes, as the characters attempt to resume normal life despite sharing their secret.

Breakfast Point, New South Wales, Australia

A still from the trailer (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Some of the town hall and community event scenes were done at Breakfast Point, particularly for the scenes that involve local gatherings where scandals start unfolding in front of the public. These scenes accentuate the small-town tension where everyone knows something.

Los Angeles, California, USA

Hollywood Sign - Source: Getty

As with so many contemporary productions, post-production pickups and some select scenes were shot in Los Angeles studios. Principal CGI and interior photography that needed specially built sets were shot there, providing a high sheen merge with the footage shot in Australia.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is set to be released in theatres on July 18, 2025.

