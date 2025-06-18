New trailer of I Know What You Did Last Summer gives more hints about the mystery killer in the upcoming film

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) is the sequel to the 1998 film I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and is set to be released in theatres across the United States on July 18, 2025.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the movie follows a group of five friends who try to cover up their involvement in an accident. Cut to a year later, they are stalked by the 'Fisherman' who knows about the gruesome incident and is set out to get revenge.

The movie sees the return of Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt, who reprise their roles as Ray and Julie. Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, and Sarah Pidgeon lead the cast.

Released by Sony Pictures Entertainment, the new trailer reveals more details about the mysterious killer who follows a similar pattern to the 'Fisherman' from the previous films in the franchise. To survive, the group takes the advice of Ray and Julie, who also play a major role in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

All about the new trailer of I Know What You Did Last Summer

The recent trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer starts with a scene from Danica's engagement party. She receives a mysterious envelope as a gift and believes it might have some cash or a cheque. However, to her surprise, the envelope holds a card with the words "I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER".

The visuals cut to July 4, 2024, a year back, when the group of five friends witness a car drive off a cliff and do nothing about it.

The five of them believe they are safe as nobody saw them and knows what happened that summer night. Soon enough, Danica's partner is killed by the mysterious killer as a warning to the others.

Realizing that someone is after them, the five friends seek help from Ray and Julie, who survived similar circumstances in the past.

The trailer even hints at a couple of tricks the Fisherman uses to try and capture them, including a cage dropping down from the wall over Ava. It ends with Julie saying the iconic line "What are you waiting for?" featured in the original movie. The killer might be the original Fisherman or a copycat using the old legend to leverage fear.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson on the Fisherman in I Know What You Did Last Summer

In an exclusive interview with Bloody Disgusting, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson opened up about the mysterious killer in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

“The Fisherman is coming for everyone. Each of our characters end up face to face with the slicker. And only some of them make it out alive. Surviving is definitely not in the cards for all of our players,” she stated.

The trailer showcases the Fisherman stalking multiple victims. He’s no longer a one-hit slasher, but a relentless, calculated killer with an updated array of weapons.

"The Slicker, hook, and body count are all getting an upgrade. The hook is the weapon of choice, but this time The Fisherman has a lot more in the arsenal. We looked at all different nautical-themed weaponry for The Fisherman to collect victims with," she confirmed.

I Know What You Did Last Summer hits theatres on July 18, 2025.

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More