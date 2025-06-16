Where was How to Train Your Dragon (2025) filmed? All filming locations explored

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) is the live-action adaptation of the trilogy produced by DreamWorks Animation in 2010. The film, directed by Dean DeBlois, was released in theaters on June 13, 2025. Loosely adapted from a novel, the film dishes out a story packed with fantasy, action, and adventure.

Berk's chief's son, Hiccup, develops an unlikely bond with one of the most dangerous dragons, the Night Fury. How to Train Your Dragon follows his journey as he navigates the world of dragons while also trying to convince the citizens of Berk that dragons aren't the beasts they are presumed to be.

The film stars actors Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Gabriel Howell, and Peter Serafinowicz. A large portion of filming took place in various places across Northern Ireland, while other scenes were shot in specific places around Iceland and America.

Filming locations of How to Train Your Dragon

While the film has a fictional story, the main filming locations created the feel of the island of Berk. The film was based primarily in Northern Ireland, while several scenes were filmed in other countries and at specific sites for several scenes. According to IMDb, some filming also took place in Los Angeles, California.

"Working in Northern Ireland means that we're essentially stepping into the world of Berk. You get the crashing sea, you get the rugged coastlines, the green rolling hills, the very changeable weather. All of those aspects that you would think are associated to the island of Berk are here in plenty," director Dean Deblois told Universal Pictures Ireland.

Details about the filming locations of How to Train Your Dragon (2025) are listed below.

1) Tollymore Forest Park, Northern Ireland

Tollymore Forest Park was one of the areas chosen for filming the movie. Also featured in Game of Thrones, the forest provides the perfect moody and mysterious setting and appears in several instances throughout the movie. Several scenes of Hiccup training Toothless were filmed at this location. Tollymore Forest Park was one of the first state forest parks to be established in Northern Ireland.

2) Dunseverick Castle, Northern Ireland

Donkeys in Ireland... - Source: Getty

Scenes showcasing conversation between Hiccup and Astrid could have potentially been filmed at this location. Dunseverick Castle is the remains of a tower that is surrounded by cliffs and the ocean and remains a key historic site in Ireland.

3) Murlough Bay, Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures Ireland)

Murlough Bay is located on County Antrim's north coast, Northern Ireland, between Torr Head and Fair Head. Known for its isolation, the site features views over Rathlin Island and the Irish Sea to the Mull of Kintyre, Islay, Jura, and other Scottish islands. With its caves, boulders, and coastline, Murlough Bay provides excellent ground for filming scenes with Hiccup and Toothless.

4) Giant’s Causeway

Ireland's only UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Giant's Causeway features rugged rocks sticking out of the ocean. The picturesque landscape is a natural backdrop for Toothless flying scenes.

"Working in some of the locations that we was working in, the Giant's Causeway, and we was working in Tollymore Forest. Those places are so beautiful, and I really think it's gonna add a whole new extra element to the picture," stunt coordinator Roy Taylor said.

5) Iceland

The impact of climate change on Iceland's Vatnajokull Glacier - Source: Getty

How to Train Your Dragon was also filmed in Iceland, a Northern European country. The hunting scenes of the Red Death were filmed taking advantage of Iceland's volcanic landscape, glaciers, and black sand beaches. The island of Berk, in the original animated film, is located in the North Atlantic Ocean, so Iceland was a perfect choice as a filming location.

6) Faroe Islands, Denmark

Faroe Islands, Denmark (Image via YouTube/Allan Su)

One of the most identifiable moments in How to Train Your Dragon is Hiccup and Toothless' first flight, but additionally, they fly underneath some amazing architectural structures while floating above the cliffs of the islands and diving.

One of the architectural elements they fly underneath is the Drangarnir rock formation, a real piece of geography in the Faroe Islands. The Faroe Islands are an archipelago in the North Atlantic Ocean that is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

7) Los Angeles, California

Hollywood Sign - Source: Getty

How to Train Your Dragon is a film heavily reliant on CGI, making studios in Los Angeles the perfect filming setup. Multiple scenes that are CGI and visually rich could be potentially worked on in the studios.

How to Train Your Dragon is now in theaters.

