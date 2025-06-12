Is there a post-credit scene at the end of How to Train Your Dragon? Explained

The 2025 live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon is set to be released across theatres in the United States on June 13, 2025. Directed by Dean DeBlois, who also spearheaded the animated film trilogy, the movie follows the story of Hiccup and his dragon, Toothless, as they take on adventures.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the movie. Reader's discretion is advised.

The premise of the movie revolves around how Vikings and dragons have been enemies for generations. The Vikings turned the whole idea of hunting a dragon into a sport for survival. Hiccup, the son of the Chief of Berk begins to build a relationship with the dangerous Night Fury dragon, changing everyone's perception on dragons.

How to Train Your Dragon features a post-credit scene featuring Hiccup showcasing his sketches of Toothless.

How to Train Your Dragon does feature a post-credit scene

A still from How to Train Your Dragon (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

The post-credit scene at the end of How to Train Your Dragon is a follow-up scene from the movie featuring the Book of Dragons. The bit features the book placed on the table with the blank pages of the Night Fury just as Hiccup left it. The pages are left blank as nobody from Berk has never interacted with or seen a dragon of that stature before.

Hiccup then places a notepad with his sketches of Toothless, spreading it out for viewers to see his illustration of the Night Fury. The sketch featured is the one he made shortly after meeting his dragon for the first time. The frame lingers on the notepad for a second before turning to black.

This post-credit scene does not tease any new adventures, as viewers already know that a sequel is on the way. As per a report by Variety, the How to Train Your Dragon sequel is confirmed and set to be released on June 11, 2027.

The scene is not a teaser for a new movie but instead acts as a confirmation that Hiccup and Toothless' story has just begun, with more adventures to come.

All about How to Train Your Dragon

The 2025 live-action version follows the storyline of the 2010 animated original. It is based in the Viking village of Berk and follows the story of Hiccup, an intelligent but gangly teenager who doesn't quite fit the profile of a dragon-slaying warrior.

Having shot down a rare and intimidating dragon called the Night Fury during a raid, Hiccup goes in search of it, only to discover he is incapable of ending its life. Instead, he makes a covert connection with the dragon, whom he names Toothless. This event helps him discover that dragons are not the evil beasts the Vikings think they are.

As Hiccup secretly trains dragons and forms a bond with Toothless, tensions between his will for peace and the wishes of his tribe, especially his father, Stoick the Vast, increase. The plot unfolds into a climactic showdown in which Hiccup demonstrates that compassion and understanding can conquer fear and brutality.

How to Train Your Dragon is set to be released on June 13, 2025.

