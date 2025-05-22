Does Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning have a post-credits scene? Explained

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is the eighth installment in the popular action spy film series. Released in the United States on May 23, 2025, it was directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Erik Jendresen. Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in the movie.

This movie is a sequel to Dead Reckoning Part One. However, for the people wondering if Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning has a scene after the credits. Notably, this movie doesn't have any scenes during or after the credits.

The main characters in the latest movie are IMF agents Ethan Hunt and Grace, who are trying to catch Gabriel, who wants to take over an AI system called the Entity.

The plot concerns recovering a vital piece of equipment from a sunk Russian submarine and preventing a nuclear apocalypse. Ethan works with old friends and new allies to stop Gabriel and keep the Entity's dangerous influence from spreading around the world.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning continues the franchise’s tradition of having no mid-credit or post-credit scenes. This movie tells a full story and doesn't have any extra scenes after the credits, unlike a lot of recent action or superhero movies that use these scenes to tease sequels or spin-offs. This choice shows that the movie could potentially be the last in the series, bringing the story to a close.

From the beginning of the movie to the end credits, there are no secret scenes or messages. Behind the scenes, there were no teasers added to the movie so that the story could stand alone. Instead, the credits show how hard the stunt performers and crew worked to honour Tom Cruise, the cast, and all the work required to make this movie.

The absence of post-credit scenes also aligns with the franchise’s past. None of the previous seven films included mid or post-credit sequences that hinted at future installments.

Even Dead Reckoning Part One offered only a subtle sound cue linked to the Entity, rather than a traditional teaser. This approach keeps the story self-contained, avoiding setting up loose ends or expectations for another film.

With Tom Cruise’s future involvement in the franchise uncertain, the lack of a post-credit scene could be seen as a smart move. It respects the possibility that The Final Reckoning might be the concluding chapter for Ethan Hunt’s character. The filmmakers leave the story open to interpretation without committing to any specific sequel plans.

More about The Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning follows Ethan Hunt and his team as they face a new threat tied to artificial intelligence and nuclear weapons. Gabriel, a dangerous assassin with links to the AI known as the Entity, forces Ethan to retrieve a core module from the sunken Russian submarine Sevastopol. This module, called the Rabbit’s Foot, holds control over the Entity’s source code.

As the story unfolds, Ethan and his allies, including Grace, Benji, and new recruits Paris and Theo, race to stop Gabriel from triggering a global nuclear catastrophe. Ethan also faces personal sacrifices, such as the loss of his friend Luther Stickell, who dies disarming a bomb in London. The team’s journey takes them across remote locations like the Bering Sea and a secret bunker in South Africa.

The film balances thrilling action sequences with moments that reflect on Ethan’s past missions. It pays homage to earlier entries in the franchise, linking the current events with Ethan’s long career as an IMF agent. The climax features a biplane chase and the final defeat of Gabriel, bringing closure to the intense conflict over the Entity.

Production, direction, and cast

Christopher McQuarrie directed and co-wrote Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning with Erik Jendresen. Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt, along with Hayley Atwell as Grace, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, and Angela Bassett as President Erika Sloane.

Gabriel, Paris, and Jasper Briggs are new characters played by Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, and Shea Whigham. Filming began in March 2022 in the UK, Malta, South Africa, and Norway.

After the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, production resumed in early 2024 and finished in November. Lorne Balfe initially composed the film's score, but Max Aruj and Alfie Godfrey took over later.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is currently running in theaters.

