7 movies to watch if you liked ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning hit theaters on 17 May 2025, taking fans back into the adrenaline-packed world of Tom Cruise, who returned as Ethan Hunt in what is slated to be the last movie in the franchise. Starting off with the events of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, the hunt for Entity, the sentient AI that threatens to destroy humanity, continues in the latest film.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the action thriller delivers entertainment, with Cruise's gravity-defying stunts going up a notch. He is joined by Hayley Atwell as Grace, Pom Klementieff as Paris, Simon Pegg as Benji, and Ving Rhames as Luther on his mission against the 'Entity' and Esai Morales's Gabriel.

Fans who liked the power-packed premise and otherworldly stunts of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will enjoy more such movies.

Body of Lies, John Wick 4, and other movies for fans of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

1) Body of Lies (2008)

DiCaprio and Crowe in the action thriller (Image via Prime Video)

CIA Agent Roger Ferris (Leonardo DiCaprio) resorts to insubordination to capture a dangerous fugitive in the Middle East. CIA Agent Ed Hoffman (Russell Crowe), an embodiment of strategic deceit, helps him create a fake terrorist organization to lure the suspect out of hiding. The duo must ensure their boss, Hani (Mark Strong), never finds out.

High stakes, well-executed action sequences, and the larger-than-life screen presence of DiCaprio and Crowe make this action thriller a must-watch for fans of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Directed by Ridley Scott, Body of Lies does not feature over-the-top sequences Tom Cruise pulls off, but keeps fans hooked with its realistic suspense-building and similar themes like trust and subterfuge.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Reeves in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Keanu Reeves stars as the mysterious, skilled John Wick, whose enemies at the High Table resort to extreme measures to knock him down. His quest to defeat some of the biggest crime bosses takes him across the globe, from New York to Osaka, and beyond.

Intense action sequences, a tightly packed premise that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, and stunning cinematography await fans of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Both Reeves and Tom Cruise embody a timeless power in the world of action thrillers as they take on some of the biggest enemies of their time.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Peacock Premium

3) Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Tom Cruise in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's constant insubordination trumps his extreme skill in the U.S. Air Force, forcing him to become a trainer for up-and-coming cadets at the Top Gun School, 30 years after graduation. But when a dangerous mission comes calling, Maverick must face his demons.

For Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning fans who want Tom Cruise at his best, this should be their next watch as it offers high-speed aerial action. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, and Jennifer Connelly, the movie is praised for its intricate cinematography and memorable performances.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) Die Hard (1988)

Bruce Willis in Die Hard (Image via Prime Video)

John McLane's Christmas plans with his estranged wife in Los Angeles go south when the building he is staying at turns into a full-blown German hostage situation. With his New York Police Department training and his savviness for all things action, McLane must do what it takes to save everyone.

The John McTiernan directorial is considered a cult classic in the action genre, making it perfect for fans of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Along with a gripping premise, Bruce Willis stands out in various action sequences. Fans looking for a movie franchise to invest in after MI are in for a treat.

Where to watch: Disney+/Prime Video

5) Jack Reacher (2012)

Tom Cruise in and as Jack Reacher (Image via Prime Video)

When James Barr, ex-US Sniper, gets incriminated in a mass murder, he seeks Jack Reacher, an ex-US Army Military Police Officer, to get him out of the mess. A reluctant Reacher digs into the case and finds much bigger pieces at play when he is threatened to drop the investigation.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning fans who loved the collaboration between director Chris McQuarrie and Tom Cruise will enjoy the thrill of this movie's plot. With his memorable screen presence, Cruise captures the high-stakes environment of politics, murder, and mystery.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Damon in The Bourne Ultimatum (Image via Prime Video)

Former CIA Agent Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) continues piecing together his past in the aftermath of his psychogenic amnesia while dealing with Kirill, the Moscow Police, and the entire CIA, all of whom are out to kill him. He must survive to learn the truth about his identity.

Directed by Paul Greengrass, this action thriller is defined by its breakneck pacing, intense yet realistic action sequences, and startling cinematography that uses the shaky cam effect to elevate Damon's stunts. With all these elements packed together, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning fans will enjoy the entire franchise.

The movie won Best Film Editing at the Oscars in 2008.

7) No Time to Die (2021)

Daniel Craig as James Bond (Image via Prime Video)

James Bond embraces retirement and escapes to a peaceful life in Jamaica. But when the CIA needs him to step up and find who kidnapped an important scientist, he gets back in the game. The stakes are higher than ever, and Bond must stop the adversary before they harm millions.

Daniel Craig in No Time to Die and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning are both seasoned agents who are faced with one of their biggest threats yet: Technology in the hands of a powerful elite. With action sequences and a unique charisma that Craig is known for, action fans are in for a treat.

Where to watch: Prime Video.

Catch Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in theaters and stream all Mission: Impossible movies on Prime Video.

