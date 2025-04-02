5 best Val Kilmer movies to remember as star dies

Val Kilmer was an American actor was famous for his ability to handle diverse styles of characters and outshone in both serious and action-heavy work and also in comedic roles. Kilmer found success with roles in Top Secret!, Top Gun, and Willow. He gained further critical acclaim for playing Jim Morrison in the movie, The Doors.

From western movies like Tombstone to crime dramas like Heat, the actor could embody multiple types of roles. In 2022, he reprised his role as Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick, which became his final film performance. The actor was diagnosed with throat cancer and published a memoir and a documentary movie, which focusses on his health struggles and received critical acclaim.

Unfortunately, Val Kilmer died on April 1, 2025. As one of the highest-paid actors of the 1990s, here are some of his most memorable performances to remember him by.

Heat, Top Gun, and other movies of Val Kilmer

1) Batman Forever (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Joel Schumacher and starring Jim Carrey, Val Kilmer, Nicole Kidman, and others, this superhero movie is based on the DC Comics character and is a sequel to Batman Returns. Kilmer plays the role of Batman and Bruce Wayne and replaces Michael Keaton.

The movie is about Batman trying to stop Two-Face and the Riddler from exposing his identity and trying to destroy Gotham, while also falling for Dr Chase and adopting an orphan called Dick Grayson, who eventually becomes Robin.

Under Joel’s direction, the movie’s tone becomes more neon and techno in appearance, as compared to other Batman movies before it. While Jim Carrey gives a stellar performance as the Riddler, it is Kilmer who holds the film together with his stoic and admirable embodying of Batman.

He portrays the charm needed for Bruce and delivers well in the action scenes, proving his prowess as an action star.

2) The Doors (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan, and others, this biographical musical movie is directed by Oliver Stone and is based on the life of the influential rock band, The Doors. Kilmer plays the role of Jim Morrison, the troubled but gifted lead singer of the band, and how he found success in music before becoming obsessed with alcoholism, drugs, and death.

Even though the movie received mixed reviews, the film is praised for Kilmer’s performance and the cinematography. The movie is one of the most critically acclaimed roles of Kilmer and the actor embodies the persona of Morrison with elan. Like Morrison, Kilmer transforms himself into a passionate musician on screen and gives a raw and stellar performance.

The movie is a must-watch as it is beautifully shot and is a meditation on Morrison’s troubles with his art and his personal traumas.

3) Top Gun (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Tony Scott and starring Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, and others, this action drama movie, revolves around the life of Lieutenant Pete maverick Mitchell, who is a talented but spontaneous naval aviator in the USS Enterprise and gets the chance to train at the elite US Navy’s Fighter Weapons School.

The movie was a smash hit and is considered one of the best movies of the decade. Kilmer delivers a redemptive performance as LT Tom Iceman Kazansky, who is Maverick’s rival before, but as the film progresses, he becomes his best friend. Kilmer gives a believable performance as the initially arrogant and then loyal friend of Cruise’s character, and it is this movie that catapulted Kilmer to fame.

4) Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer, this neo-noir black comedy crime movie is directed by Shane Black and is partially based on a novel by Brett Halliday. The movie is a hilarious one as it focusses on a thief (Robert), who is pretending to be an actor, and gets mixed up in a murder investigation. Amidst all this, he befriends a private detective (Kilmer).

The movie is a satire on hard-boiled detective novels and includes mechanisms like over-the-top scenes and breaking the fourth wall, to produce comedy. Kilmer’s performance as the serious detective accompanying Robert’s goofy character is a great foil and adds chemistry. The movie was a critical and commercial hit and is noted for its dry comedy from Kilmer’s character.

5) Heat (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Michael Mann and starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, and others, this crime drama movie, is based on a Los Angeles Police Department detective (Pacino), and a career thief (De Niro), who engage in a game of cat and mouse and the effect it has on their personal and professional lives. Kilmer plays a master marksman and has an important supporting role in the movie.

The film was a critical and commercial hit and Kilmer is able to hold his own, despite being in the presence of two veteran actors. The actor captures the stealth and action of his character and delivers in a movie that is full of thrills, tension, and a clever plot.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie of Val Kilmer of their liking.

