Is Netflix's The Old Guard 2 based on a comic book series? Details explored

The Old Guard 2 is the sequel to the 2020 superhero movie, which will premiere exclusively on Netflix on July 2, 2025. Continuing the story of Charlize Theron's Andromache of Scythia, or Andy, after The Old Guard, the film reunites the band of immortals as they come out of hiding to address a new threat to the world.

The official synopsis of the movie, as per Netflix, reads:

"Andy and her team of immortal warriors fight with renewed purpose as they face a powerful new foe threatening their mission to protect humanity."

The film is based on a 2020 comic titled Old Guard Vol. 2: Force Multiplied, created by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández. Notably, Rucka serves as the screenwriter of both The Old Guard and The Old Guard 2. There are a total of three volumes of the comic book series, the third one titled The Old Guard: Tales Through Time, Vol. 3.

What is The Old Guard 2 (comic) about?

Old Guard Vol. 2: Force Multiplied (Image via Amazon)

The Old Guard 2 comic, titled The Old Guard: Force Multiplied, is a darker and more introspective follow-up to the original volume. It expands on the immortals' mythology while moving the emotional focus towards issues of betrayal, isolation, and ideological conflict.

Both fans and critics have noted that it is a more character-driven story, centering on the inner conflict of the protagonists. The narrative picks up after Booker has been exiled, and Andy, Nile, Joe, and Nicky are faced with a character that resurfaces from Andy's past. Rucka's work delves into the psychological cost of immortality, especially between the ancient beings and the people who live in the present.

The second volume is decidedly different from the first, where glossy action and the introduction of the immortal team take center stage. The Old Guard: Force Multiplied involves a philosophical shift after the introduction of a new villain with a personal connection to Andy lends moral depth to the storyline. Leandro Fernández's artwork, paired with Daniela Miwa's moody color palette, heightens the emotional stakes of the narrative.

The second volume of the comic isn't just a continuation but a redefinition of the heart of the series. It emphasizes that the warriors aren't merely survivors, but also tormented spirits struggling with their immortality.

All about Netflix's The Old Guard 2

The Old Guard 2 trailer begins with Andy telling Nile that she has finally found peace. That peace, however, is short-lived with the return of a powerful presence from Andy's far-off past—a vengeful fellow immortal hell-bent on destruction.

This powerful foe, Quynh, isn't just any immortal. She is the first of their kind. After spending more than 500 years trapped, thrown to the ocean floor in a metal prison, she seeks revenge. Her history of intimacy with Andy and her long-held grudge against her make her more of a threat than any foe the team has ever faced before.

"For centuries, I've watched you fight to protect humanity while forsaking your own kind. I will destroy you and everything you stand for with a power you can't even imagine yet," Uma Thurman's Discord states.

Meanwhile, Andy finds herself in another crisis. Without the protection of her immortality and saddled with the weight of what she had done in the past, she has to deal not just with the looming specter of mortality, but also the loss of her humanity.

Veronica Van on playing the antagonist in The Old Guard 2

Stills from the trailer of the movie (Images via Netflix)

Veronica Van plays the antagonist Quynh, the immortal stuck in an iron maiden, abandoned at the bottom of the ocean. In an interview with Netflix Tudum, published on June 8, 2025, the Van delved into the emotions of the character she's playing.

"We pick up with Quynh right where we left her in the last film. For her, the most cruel thing about being underwater for so long is seeing that everybody moved on. When she comes back to search for Andy after 500 years, she's carrying so much emotion: missing, loving, longing, hatred, betrayal," she explained.

Notably, Quynh and Andy are portrayed as lovers in the comic series, a detail that may lend the narrative of the film a new perspective entirely. As tensions rise, The Old Guard 2 guarantees viewers an epic struggle between revenge, legacy, and atonement.

The Old Guard 2 releases on Netflix on July 2, 2025.

