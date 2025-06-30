The Old Guard 2: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The superhero film The Old Guard 2 is set to be released exclusively on Netflix on July 2, 2025. Based on the comic book of the same name by Image Comics, the superhero film serves as a sequel to the first and is set to continue the story of Andy/Andromache of Scythia, portrayed by Charlize Theron. The screenplay is by the comic book writer Greg Rucka, with Victoria Mahoney directing the film.

The logline for the film, as per Netflix, reads:

Andy and her team of immortal warriors fight with renewed purpose as they face a powerful new foe threatening their mission to protect humanity.

In an interview with Netflix Tudum, published on June 8, 2025, the American actress Charlize Theron, who portrays the role of Andy, had the following to say about how The Old Guard 2 raises the bar set by the first film:

“There’s something for everyone in this movie: fans who loved the first film, fans who love the original graphic novels — and brand-new fans who are looking for insane action, grounded and relatable characters, gorgeous locations, and a global cast of superstars.”

The Old Guard 2 release details explored

The superhero film The Old Guard 2 will be released on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, exclusively on Netflix at 12 am PT/3 am ET. According to filmratings.com, the upcoming superhero film has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for sequences of graphic violence and some language. It has a runtime of one hour and 45 minutes.

Here's a detailed look at the release timings for The Old Guard 2 based on different regions:

Region Release Date Release Time USA (Pacific Time) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 12 am USA (Eastern Time) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 3 am Brazil (BRT) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 4 am United Kingdom (BST) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 8 am Central Europe (CET) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 9 am South Africa (SAST) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 9 am India (IST) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 12:30 pm Philippines (PHT) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 3 pm Australia (ACST) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 4:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 7 pm

What is the film all about?

The trailer for the upcoming superhero film The Old Guard 2 is available on the official Netflix YouTube channel. The clip begins with a glimpse of an action sequence featuring Andy and Nile. It then cuts to the immortals infiltrating a hidden base, as Discord, one of the oldest immortals, narrates how they have constantly betrayed their own kind for humanity.

Tuah, a fanatic of the immortals who maintains a library of their history and lore, lets Andy research Discord and the others. He also explains to her that Discord knows everything about them and that she is dangerous beyond expectation. The clip then shows a couple of people on the boat freeing another mummified immortal named Quynh, who is also hunting for Andy.

Andy also confides to Tuah that she has lost her immortality and is worried since Discord might be aware of the fact. After giving the audience a hint towards its plotline, which pits Andy and her team against the old Immortals, the clip then proceeds to show a montage of action sequences from the film.

The trailer fades with an intense stand-off between the axe-wielding Andy and the old immortal, Discord, with her katana sword.

Cast and crew details of the film

Charlize Theron attends Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party 2025 at Universal Studios Backlot on June 28, 2025, in Universal City, California. (Image via Getty)

The superhero film The Old Guard 2, directed by Victoria Mahoney, is based on a screenplay by Greg Rucka and Sarah L. Walker. Barry Ackroyd serves as the director of photography, and Ruth Barrett and Steffen Thum have composed the music for the film.

Denver and Delilah Productions, Image Comics, Marc Evans Productions, Panorama Films, Pinella Productions S.r.l., and Skydance Media are the companies involved in the production of the film. According to IMDb, principal photography took place in countries such as Italy and the United Kingdom, with the reshoots taking place in Canada.

The cast for The Old Guard 2 is led by American actress Charlize Theron, who reprises her role of Andy/Andromache of Scythia. The cast list also includes KiKi Layne as Nile Freeman, Marwan Kenzari as Joe, Luca Marinelli as Nicky, Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as James Copley.

Uma Thurman as Discord, Henry Golding as Tuah, and Vân Veronica Ngô as Quỳnh are a few of the new characters set to appear in the upcoming sequel.

Watch The Old Guard 2 streaming exclusively on Netflix from July 2, 2025.

