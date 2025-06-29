Shark Whisperer: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Shark Whisperer is an upcoming Netflix documentary that explores the life and work of marine conservationist Ocean Ramsey. Famous for her viral videos of swimming cageless among sharks, Ramsey seeks to redefine public attitudes towards these top predators, dispelling the notion that they are only "monsters."

The documentary traces her bold encounters with animals such as Tiger sharks and Great Whites. It details her attempts to crack the code of their behavior and response to criticism that her approach is more about seeking social media glory than safety and science.

Oscar-winner James Reed (My Octopus Teacher), J.P. Stiles, and Harrison Macks have directed the documentary, combining underwater photography with an examination of conservation, ethics, and media power.

The film will make its global debut on Netflix on June 30, 2025, at 12 am PT, giving audiences a look at the complexities of contemporary marine advocacy.

When and where to watch Shark Whisperer

A still from Shark Whisperers (Image via Netflix)

Shark Whisperer will premiere globally on June 30, 2025, and will only be available on Netflix. Viewers can have access to the documentary on the streaming platform via its website or mobile apps using a regular subscription. The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 30 minutes and a PG-13 rating.

Below is the table detailing the release schedule of the movie across different time zones.

Time zone Release date and time Pacific Time (PT) June 30, 2025, 12 am Eastern Time (ET) June 30, 2025, 3 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) June 30, 2025, 7 am Indian Standard Time (IST) June 30, 2025, 12:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) June 30, 2025, 5 pm

To watch Shark Whisperer on Netflix, a subscription is required. Netflix offers three U.S. plans post-January 2025 price hike:

Standard with Ads: $7.99/month (1080p, two simutaneous streams, ads, full library access)

Standard: $17.99/month (ad-free, 1080p, two simutaneous streams)

Premium: $24.99/month (ad-free, 4K, four simutaneous streams, spatial audio).

Extra member slots for non-household users cost $6.99–$8.99/month.

In India, the Basic plan costs 199 INR per month. Meanwhile, the Standard plan costs 499 INR per month.

Prices reflect local affordability and licensing. Viewers are advised to check Netflix’s website for region-specific rates.

Who was the woman behind the mission?

Ocean Ramsey, born in Hawaii, is a marine conservationist, author, and free-diver who is set to star in Shark Whisperer. She first studied veterinary science before switching to marine biology. She started One Ocean Diving to help people and sharks get along better.

With over 2 million Instagram followers, her videos of swimming with Great Whites and Tiger sharks without a cage have gone viral. Some people love her for spreading awareness about sharks, which helps keep ocean ecosystems healthy. Others say her diving is risky for people and sharks, and is more about getting attention online.

The film shows both sides, including thoughts from scientists and local experts. Ramsey’s partner, Juan Oliphant, films the underwater scenes that make the documentary special. It also shares that about 100 million sharks are killed each year, while sharks harm way fewer people.

Through cleanups and pushing for better laws, Ramsey works to teach people why sharks matter. Shark Whisperer shows how her efforts and social media spark big conversations about protecting nature.

